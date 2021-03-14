18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan title winners Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Trent Barnabas

The Smeg team of Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Trent Barnabas finished winners of the 2021 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff on Sydney Harbour with 19 points.

They were followed by Yandoo Winning Group of John Winning Jr., Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton on 28 points.

In third place were Noakesailing of Sean Langman, Ed Powys and Josh Porebski with 36 points.

Frank Quealey

2021 JJ Giltinan Championship – Final after 9 races, 1 discard (20 entries)

1st Smeg (Michael Coxon Jnr ) – – 19 pts

2nd Yandoo Winning Group (John Winning Jnr) – – 28 pts

3rd Noakesailing (Sean Langman) – – 36 pts

4th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Jim Colley) – – 38 pts

5th Tech2 (Jack Macartney) – – 39 pts

6th Andoo (Marcus Ashley Jones ) – – 43 pts

7th Finport Finance / Breene Solicitors (Keagan York ) – – 49 pts

8th Bird and Bear ( Nick Daly) – – 51 pts

9th Yandoo (John Winning Snr) – – 55 pts

10th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett ) – – 74 pts

11th thekitchenmaker.com.au (Jordan Girdis) – – 81 pts

12th Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage) – – 86 pts

13th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood) – – 104 pts

14th AppliancesOnline.com.au (Simon Nearn) – – 106 pts

15th Vintec (Tom Cunich) – – 112 pts

16th Queenslander (Dave Hayter) – – 124 pts

17th Lazarus Capital Partners (Lachlan Steel) – – 129 pts

18th Ilve (Pedro Vozone) – – 131 pts

19th Rag & Famish Hotel (Anthony Young) – – 133 pts

20th Lumix (Alex Watson) – – 137 pts