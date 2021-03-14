18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan title winners Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Trent Barnabas

The Smeg team of Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Trent Barnabas finished winners of the 2021 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff on Sydney Harbour with 19 points.
They were followed by Yandoo Winning Group of John Winning Jr., Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton on 28 points.
In third place were Noakesailing of Sean Langman, Ed Powys and Josh Porebski with 36 points.
Frank Quealey
2021 JJ Giltinan Championship – Final after 9 races, 1 discard (20 entries)
1st Smeg (Michael Coxon Jnr ) – – 19 pts
2nd Yandoo Winning Group (John Winning Jnr) – – 28 pts
3rd Noakesailing (Sean Langman) – – 36 pts
4th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Jim Colley) – – 38 pts
5th Tech2 (Jack Macartney) – – 39 pts
6th Andoo (Marcus Ashley Jones ) – – 43 pts
7th Finport Finance / Breene Solicitors (Keagan York ) – – 49 pts
8th Bird and Bear ( Nick Daly) – – 51 pts
9th Yandoo (John Winning Snr) – – 55 pts
10th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett ) – – 74 pts
11th thekitchenmaker.com.au (Jordan Girdis) – – 81 pts
12th Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage) – – 86 pts
13th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood) – – 104 pts
14th AppliancesOnline.com.au (Simon Nearn) – – 106 pts
15th Vintec (Tom Cunich) – – 112 pts
16th Queenslander (Dave Hayter) – – 124 pts
17th Lazarus Capital Partners (Lachlan Steel) – – 129 pts
18th Ilve (Pedro Vozone) – – 131 pts
19th Rag & Famish Hotel (Anthony Young) – – 133 pts
20th Lumix (Alex Watson) – – 137 pts