Star Bacardi Cup – Kusznierewicz and Prada clean sweep victory

Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada wrapped up their assault to defend their title by claiming two more race wins on Saturday to walk away with the 94th Star Bacardi Cup on an all-win scorecard.

An overwhelming display of dominance from Kusznierewicz and Prada (POL 8584) made Bacardi Cup history, as according to event knowledge, never before has a team recorded an all-win scorecard.

Despite their record breaking scorecard the race track didn’t always go their way, as twice they had to play catch up to secure their wins!

Not today though, as they again led from start to finish on Biscayne Bay in what can only be described as an unsurpassable event for the pair. To win with a win as a discard is simply once in a lifetime stuff!

“Since we left Miami last year after a beautiful Bacardi Cup so many things happened and we were looking forward to come here again and we managed to do this,” said Kusznierewicz. “It was not easy to get to the United States for Bruno from Brazil and me from Poland, but we made it and we experienced such nice sailing conditions, such nice hospitality.”

In second place were Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise (USA 8423), with third Augie Diaz and Marcus Koy (USA 8509).

As Kusznierewicz and Prada yet again shared the honor of sipping Bacardi Rum from the perpetual Bacardi Cup Trophy and the Tito Bacardi Cup, division prizes were also presented.

Doyle and Infelise won the Masters (skippers age 50 through 59), Diaz and Koy the Grand Masters (skippers age 60 and above) and John Ferguson Dane III and Art Anisov the Exalted Grand Masters (skippers age 70 and above).

Luissa Smith

2021 Star Bacardi Cup Invitational – Final Race 8, 1 discard (25 entries)

1st POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada – – 7 pts

2nd USA 8423 Eric doyle / Payson Infelise – – 22 pts

3rd USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Marcus Koy – – 25 pts

4th USA 8528 George Szabo / Guy Avellon – – 28 pts

5th USA 8448 John MacCausland / Phil Trinter – – 32 pts

6th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Kilian Weise – – 36 pts

7th USA 8555 John Ferguson Dane III / Art Anisov – – 54 pts

8th USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Phil Toth – – 59 pts

9th USA 8522 Joshua Powell / Mark Strube – – 62 pts

10th USA 8546 Shane Zwingelberg / Rick Burgess – – 71 pts

11th GBR 8443 Ante Razmilovic / Philip Carlsson – – 76 pts

12th USA 8395 Robert Lippincott / Matthew Rajacich – – 83 pts

13th GER 8361 Stefan Lehnert / Dietmar Hobbie – – 89 pts

14th USA 8504 Scott Barnard / Craig Moss – – 92 pts

15th UKR 8493 Benjamin sternberg / Will christensen – – 97 pts

16th USA 8521 Mike Hecky / Valentin Veytsman – – 99 pts

17th USA 8413 Tom Londrigan / TC Belco – – 103 pts

18th ARG 8285 Erich Mones Ruiz / Diego Peisajovich – – 108 pts

19th USA 8518 Doug Smith / Isao Toyama – – 111 pts

20th GER 8396 Lothar Geilen / Carlos Miquel – – 129 pts

21st 8208 Fabiano Vivacqua / Dave Martin – – 148 pts