ILCA 4 Youth World Championship – Day 1 in Vilamoura

Two races were completed Monday in each fleet at the 2022 ILCA 4 Youth World Championships, hosted by Vilamoura Sailing, Portugal.

The most notable performance came from the Italian sailing team, which has sailors leading both divisions after the first day of the championship.

Best placed British competitors were Jack Graham-Troll 52nd in the boys with 13 and 16 place finishes, and Amelie Hacker 40th in the girls with two 23rd place finishes.

In the boys division, Italian Massimiliano Antoniazzi leads the way after two race wins in the green fleet.

Israel’s Omer Vered Vilenchik and Greece’s Panagiotis Spanos, each sailed a first- and second-place finish in the red fleet to sit in second and third overall.



In the girls division, Italy’s Maria Vittoria Arseni and Ginevra Caracciolo hold first and second.

Arseni, like Antoniazzi, scored two wins to start the championship at the top.

Caracciolo had two top-three finishes today. In third overall is Annemijn Algra from the Netherlands, tied with Slovenia’s Alenka Valencic with six points.

Boys Division – ILCA 4 Youth Worlds (271 entries)

1. Massimiliano Antoniazzi (ITA) – 2 pts

2. Omer Vered Vilenchik (ISR) – 3 pts

3. Panagiotis Spanos (GRE) ­– 3 pts

4. Salvatore Falchi (ITA) – 4 pts

5. Javier Plomer Quiroga (ESP) – 4 pts

Girls Division – ILCA 4 Youth World (153 entries)

1. Maria Vittoria Arseni (ITA) – 2 pts

2. Ginevra Caracciolo (ITA) – 5 pts

3. Annemijn Algra (NED) – 6 pts

4. Alenka Valencic (SLO) – 6 pts

5. Isabella Mendoza Cabezas (USA) – 7 pts

Full results available here . . .