29er Nationals – Santi Sesto-Cosby and Leo Wilkinson sweep Open, National and Youth titles

With the 29er National Championships at the Royal Torbay Yacht Club following closely on the 2022 Worlds in Barcelona it was a quick turnaround for the crews who took part in both events.

This included Santi Sesto-Cosby and Leo Wilkinson who took the 29er National, Open and Youth titles with six race wins in their 12 race scoreline.

They finished with 23 points and a 9 point advantage from Ben Mueller and Sam Webb on 32 points, with in third place Charlie Gran and Sam Jones with 33 points.

Rounding out the top six: in fourth were Olly Peters and Ben Bradley, fifth Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse and sixth Finian Morris and Oscar Morgan-Harris.

Ella Lightbody and Felicity Brellisford are the 29er Ladies British National Champions, finishing in 9th place overall.

Kate Robertson and Robin Stein are the top Mixed Pair, finishing in 10th place overall.

Typhoon 2022 UK 29er National Championships – Final Leading positions

1st GBR Y 2966 Santi Sesto-Cosby and Leo Wilkinson – RLYC/HISC / Maidenhead SC – – 23 pts

2nd GBR Y 2900 Ben Mueller and Sam Webb – Royal Lymington YC/HISC – – 32 pts

3rd GBR Y 3260 Charlie Gran and Sam Jones – Hayling Island SC – – 33 pts

4th GBR 19 Olly Peters and Ben Bradley – Hayling Island SC – – 49 pts

5th GBR Y 2433 Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse – Hayling Island SC – – 65 pts

6th GBR 2849 Finian Morris and Oscar Morgan-Harris – Hayling Island SC – – 75 pts

7th GBR Y 2903 Patrick Bromilow and Freddie Westwell – Hayling Island SC – – 76 pts

8th GBR 2694 Johnny Sargent and Cam Sword – Emsworth SC – – 76 pts

9th GBR Y 3224 Ella Lightbody and Felicity Brellisford – Royal Lymington YC – – 86 pts

10th GBR 2139 Kate Robertson and Robin Stein – Swarkestone SC – – 94 pts

11th GBR Y 18 James Crossley and Noah Fitzgerald – Datchet Water SC – – 97 pts

12th GBR Y 2924 Karrie Clark and Amelie Curtis – Royal Hospital School – – 103 pts

13th GBR Y 2128 Ellen Morley and Hazel McDonnell – Hollowell SC – – 104 pts

14th GBR Y 2787 Katy Jenkins and Amelie Hiscocks – WPNSA – – 108 pts

15th GBR Y 3079 Annabelle Vines and Raulf Berry – Royal Lymington YC – – 108 pts

16th GBR 2539 Zeb Fellows and Fin Gribbin – Yealm YC / Paignton SC – – 125 pts

17th BEL 3179 Lotte Meynen and Janne Ravelingien – TBA – – 157 pts

18th GBR 2743 Morven Wood and Ollie Bull – Helensburgh SC – – 162 pts

19th GBR 2826 Kuba Staite and Oliver Vines – Hayling Island SC – – 164 pts

20th GBR 2225 Alex Sydenham and Max Sydenham – Hayling Island SC – – 171 pts

Full 29er results available here . . .

