29er World Championships – 2022 Title for Maximo Videla and Tadeo Funes De Rioja

Saturday 8 August was the final day of racing for the 29er World Championships at Club Nàutic El Balís, Spain.

The new 29er champions are Maximo Videla and Tadeo Funes De Rioja of Argentina.

Videla and De Rioja finished with 79 points just one ahead of Italy’s Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi with Revil Hugo and Devaux Karl of France completing the podium.

In the female championship, Paula Laiseca and Isabel Laiseca of France took the title ahead of Manase Ichihashi and Rinko Goto of Japan with third going to Lucia Cullen and Alana Twomey of Ireland.

Best placed British competitors were James Crossley and Noah Fitzgerald in 18th and Olly Peters and Ben Bradley in 19th place.

Other GBR places . . . 27th Charlie Gran and Sam Jones, 35th Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse and 40thSantiago Sesto-Cosby and Leo Wilkinson.

29er World Championships 2022 – Final Gold Fleet leaders

– after Carry Over points + 8 races (40 entries)

1st ARG Maximo Videla and Tadeo Funes De Rioja – – M – – 79 pts

2nd ITA Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi – – M – – 80 pts

3rd FRA Revil Hugo and Devaux Karl – – M – – 84 pts

4th SWE Hedvig Liljegren and Hugo Liljegren – – mixed – – 93 pts

5th ESP Yoel Hernández Peña and Alvaro Alonso Ortega – – M – – 102 pts

6th ESP Paula Laiseca and Isabel Laiseca – – F – – 107 pts

7th ITA Zeno Valerio Marchesini and Carlo Vittoli – – M – – 108 pts

8th ARG Juan Ignacio Queirel and Juan Cruz Albamonte – – M – – 110 pts

9th ARG Dogui Van Avermaete and Vicky Van Avermaete – – mixed – – 113 pts

10th HUN Soma Kis-Szölgyémi and Sámuel Juhász – – M – – 119 pts

11th BRA Guilherme Menezes and Fernando Menezes – – M – – 135 pts

12th FRA Keo Devaux and Enael Rio – – M – – 149 pts

13th FRA Tom Goron and Mael Clochard – – M – – 154 pts

14th JPN Manase Ichihashi and Rinko Goto – – F – – 154 pts

15th USA Tyler Lamm and Andrew Lamm – – M – – 157 pts

16th ESP Mateo Codoñer and Simon Codoñer – – M – – 157 pts

17th IRL Lucia Cullen and Alana Twomey – – F – – 158 pts

18th GBR James Crossley and Noah Fitzgerald – – M – – 165 pts

19th GBR Olly Peters and Ben Bradley – – M – – 167 pts

20th AUS Tyler Dransfield and Jamie Stodart – – M – – 172 pts

Full results available here . . .