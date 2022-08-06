Topper World Championships – Final Day at Lake Garda

The 27th edition of the Topper World Championships took place at Fraglia Della Vela Riva, Riva del Garda, Trentino, Italy.
170 International Toppers from across Europe, Asia and North America took part racing for the 5.3 and 4.2 Rig 2022 world titles.
- 2022 International Topper 5.3 World Champion – Joe Rowe GBR
- 2022 International Topper 4.2 World Champion – Calum Pollard IRL
Joe Rowe of the Draycote Water SC, GBR took the 5.3 title on count-back after finishing tied on 22 points with Bobby Driscoll of the Ballyholme YC, IRL.
In third place was Jake Rawes of Oxford SC, GBR with 25 points, and fourth and first female was Lily Browning on 27 points.
In the 4.2 championship, Calum Pollard from the County Antrim YC, IRL, was the winner with 17 points.
Second and first female was Amelia Smith of Parkstone YC GBR, with 28 points and third Ethan Rhodes of Warsash SC on 34 points.
Topper 5.3 World Championship – Final leaders (73 entries)
1st GBR Joe Rowe M – – 6 2.0 -24 1.0 13.0 – – 22 pts
2nd IRL Bobby Driscoll M – – 1 5.0 9.0 7.0 -35 – – 22 pts
3rd GBR Jake Rawes M – – 9 -51 10.0 3.0 3.0 – – 25 pts
4th GBR Lily Browning F – – 8 7.0 -74 8.0 4.0 – – 27 pts
5th GBR Leo Yates M – – 2 -74 1.0 15.0 10.0 – – 28 pts
6th IRL Liam Duggan M – – 7 -29 4.0 18.0 1.0 – – 30 pts
7th IRL Rian Collins M – – 18 3.0 3.0 -21 7.0 – – 31 pts
8th GBR Ruairi Herrington M – – 10 4.0 -19 14.0 6.0 – – 34 pts
9th GBR Ben Paling M – – 4 -26 13.0 16.0 2.0 – – 35 pts
10th GBR Ben Homer M – – 12 1.0 5.0 20.0 -34 – – 38 pts
11th GBR Chris Hampshire M – – 17 9.0 -35 5.0 8.0 – – 39 pts
12th IRL Daniel Palmer M – – 3 -41 30.0 2.0 14.0 – – 49 pts
13th GBR Rory Clow M – – 14 -74 21.0 4.0 18.0 – – 57 pts
14th GBR Merryn Attridge M – – 29 -74 23.0 6.0 5.0 – – 63 pts
15th GBR Ed Smith M – – 13 -42 2.0 33.0 17.0 – – 65 pts
16th GBR Ed Smith M – – 5 -74 7.0 32.0 21.0 – – 65 pts
17th GBR Izzy Johnson F – – 30 12.0 12.0 -35 19.0 – – 73 pts
18th IRL Riona McMorrow Moriarty F – – 16 -74 27.0 27.0 9.0 – – 79 pts
19th GBR Lewis Bacon M – – 11 10.0 34.0 -54 31.0 – – 86 pts
20th IRL Cormac Byrne M – – 22 18.0 -26 26.0 20.0 – – 86 pts
Topper 4.2 World Championship – Final leaders (26 entries)
1st IRL 48329 Calum Pollard M – – 17.0 pts
2nd GBR 47926 Amelia Smith F – – 28.0 pts
3rd GBR 47830 Ethan Rhodes M – – 34.0 pts
4th GBR 47860 Thomas Semmens M – – 36.0 pts
5th IRL 46294 Ronan Quinlan M – – 44.0 pts
6th GBR 48154 Harry Sims M – – 50.0 pts
7th GBR 47776 Jake Davies M – – 61.0 pts
8th GBR 47399 Holly Norton F – – 76.0 pts
9th GBR 47450 Marcus King M – – 77.0 pts
10th MLT 49032 Daniel Agius M – – 84.0 pts
11th GBR 47796 Seb Sitton M – – 85.0 pts
12th GBR 44529 Felix Harle M – – 97.0 pts
13th GBR 48150 Sam McNamara M – – 110.0 pts
14th GBR 46023 Anna Cameron F – – 112.0 pts
15th GBR 46293 Orla Parker F – – 118.0 pts
16th IRL 48583 Matt Mapplebeck M – – 119.0 pts
17th GBR 46971 Oscar Rowe M – – 121.0 pts
18th GBR 48066 George Sims M – – 142.0 pts
19th IRL 46578 Niamh Lynch F – – 157.0 pts
20th IRL 47218 Andrew O’Neill M – – 164.0 pts