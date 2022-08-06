Topper World Championships – Final Day at Lake Garda

The 27th edition of the Topper World Championships took place at Fraglia Della Vela Riva, Riva del Garda, Trentino, Italy.

170 International Toppers from across Europe, Asia and North America took part racing for the 5.3 and 4.2 Rig 2022 world titles.

2022 International Topper 5.3 World Champion – Joe Rowe GBR 2022 International Topper 4.2 World Champion – Calum Pollard IRL



Joe Rowe of the Draycote Water SC, GBR took the 5.3 title on count-back after finishing tied on 22 points with Bobby Driscoll of the Ballyholme YC, IRL.

In third place was Jake Rawes of Oxford SC, GBR with 25 points, and fourth and first female was Lily Browning on 27 points.

In the 4.2 championship, Calum Pollard from the County Antrim YC, IRL, was the winner with 17 points.

Second and first female was Amelia Smith of Parkstone YC GBR, with 28 points and third Ethan Rhodes of Warsash SC on 34 points.

Topper 5.3 World Championship – Final leaders (73 entries)

1st GBR Joe Rowe M – – 6 2.0 -24 1.0 13.0 – – 22 pts

2nd IRL Bobby Driscoll M – – 1 5.0 9.0 7.0 -35 – – 22 pts

3rd GBR Jake Rawes M – – 9 -51 10.0 3.0 3.0 – – 25 pts

4th GBR Lily Browning F – – 8 7.0 -74 8.0 4.0 – – 27 pts

5th GBR Leo Yates M – – 2 -74 1.0 15.0 10.0 – – 28 pts

6th IRL Liam Duggan M – – 7 -29 4.0 18.0 1.0 – – 30 pts

7th IRL Rian Collins M – – 18 3.0 3.0 -21 7.0 – – 31 pts

8th GBR Ruairi Herrington M – – 10 4.0 -19 14.0 6.0 – – 34 pts

9th GBR Ben Paling M – – 4 -26 13.0 16.0 2.0 – – 35 pts

10th GBR Ben Homer M – – 12 1.0 5.0 20.0 -34 – – 38 pts

11th GBR Chris Hampshire M – – 17 9.0 -35 5.0 8.0 – – 39 pts

12th IRL Daniel Palmer M – – 3 -41 30.0 2.0 14.0 – – 49 pts

13th GBR Rory Clow M – – 14 -74 21.0 4.0 18.0 – – 57 pts

14th GBR Merryn Attridge M – – 29 -74 23.0 6.0 5.0 – – 63 pts

15th GBR Ed Smith M – – 13 -42 2.0 33.0 17.0 – – 65 pts

16th GBR Ed Smith M – – 5 -74 7.0 32.0 21.0 – – 65 pts

17th GBR Izzy Johnson F – – 30 12.0 12.0 -35 19.0 – – 73 pts

18th IRL Riona McMorrow Moriarty F – – 16 -74 27.0 27.0 9.0 – – 79 pts

19th GBR Lewis Bacon M – – 11 10.0 34.0 -54 31.0 – – 86 pts

20th IRL Cormac Byrne M – – 22 18.0 -26 26.0 20.0 – – 86 pts

Topper 4.2 World Championship – Final leaders (26 entries)

1st IRL 48329 Calum Pollard M – – 17.0 pts

2nd GBR 47926 Amelia Smith F – – 28.0 pts

3rd GBR 47830 Ethan Rhodes M – – 34.0 pts

4th GBR 47860 Thomas Semmens M – – 36.0 pts

5th IRL 46294 Ronan Quinlan M – – 44.0 pts

6th GBR 48154 Harry Sims M – – 50.0 pts

7th GBR 47776 Jake Davies M – – 61.0 pts

8th GBR 47399 Holly Norton F – – 76.0 pts

9th GBR 47450 Marcus King M – – 77.0 pts

10th MLT 49032 Daniel Agius M – – 84.0 pts

11th GBR 47796 Seb Sitton M – – 85.0 pts

12th GBR 44529 Felix Harle M – – 97.0 pts

13th GBR 48150 Sam McNamara M – – 110.0 pts

14th GBR 46023 Anna Cameron F – – 112.0 pts

15th GBR 46293 Orla Parker F – – 118.0 pts

16th IRL 48583 Matt Mapplebeck M – – 119.0 pts

17th GBR 46971 Oscar Rowe M – – 121.0 pts

18th GBR 48066 George Sims M – – 142.0 pts

19th IRL 46578 Niamh Lynch F – – 157.0 pts

20th IRL 47218 Andrew O’Neill M – – 164.0 pts

Full results available here . . .