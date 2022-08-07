Optimist British and Open Championship – Final Overall

Final of the 2022 Optimist British and Open Championship at Largs SC.

Senior Optimist Champion – Lila Edwards Junior Optimist Champion – Eliana Edwards



Lila Edwards of Parkstone YC completed her Senior Championship series with 39 points and a 17 point overall lead.

Second podium place went to Will Fletcher, with Joe Wimpory taking third.

While in the Junior Championship, Eliana Edwards completed her series with 45 points, taking the title with a massive 28 point victory.

Second was Maurits Melens of Holland on 72 points just one point ahead of Leo Gosling.

Savills Gill Optimist British and Open Championship 2022

– Senior Fleet leaders after 15 races, 2 discard (53 entries)

1st GBR 6620 LILA EDWARDS F – – Parkstone YC – – 39 pts

2nd GBR 6531 WILLIAM FLETCHER M – – Royal Southern YC – – 56 pts

3rd GBR 6608 JOE WIMPORY M – – Bewl/HISC – – 58 pts

4th FRA 2839 JASPER ANDERSON M – – TBA SC – – 95 pts

5th GBR 6618 WILLIAM MOSS M – – Barnt Green SC – – 97 pts

6th GBR 6606 ARTHUR GREAVES M – – Royal Lymington YC – – 114 pts

7th GBR 6609 WILLIAM WEBSTER M – – Parkstone Yacht Club – – 136 pts

8th GBR 6592 JACK DONOVAN M – – Datchet Water SC – – 145 pts

9th GBR 6612 DIRK ROGERS M – – Royal Lymington YC – – 154 pts

10th IRL 1623 HARRY DUNNE M – – TBA SC – – 155 pts

11th GBR 6530 TOM HAKES M – – Parkstone YC – – 166 pts

12th USA 17767 CONRAD JACOBSEN M – – TBA SC – – 175 pts

13th GBR 6574 WILLIAM MCEWEN M – – Royal Lymington YC – – 178 pts

14th GBR 6600 THOMAS KELSALL M – – Staunton Harold SC – – 187 pts

15th GBR 6624 ANDREW PERRATT M – – TBA SC – – 188 pts

Full results available here . . .

Savills Gill Optimist British and Open Championship 2022

– Junior Fleet leaders after 15 races, 2 discard (75 entries)

1st GBR 6583 ELIANA EDWARDS F – – Parkstone YC – – 45 pts

2nd NED 3333 MAURITS MELENS M – – TBA SC – – 72 pts

3rd GBR 6495 LEO GOSLING M – – RLymYC – – 73 pts

4th GBR 3191 PAU CASAS M – – CN Masnou – – 85 pts

5th AUS 1516 MURRAY DUTHIE M – – Perth YC – – 94 pts

6th GBR 6292 HUGO FLETCHER M – – Royal Southern YC – – 96 pts

7th AUS 1575 WALTER HEELEY M – – Royal Lymington YC – – 112 pts

8th GBR 2953 CHARLES GANIVET M – – TBA SC – – 127 pts

9th GBR 6301 WILL HAKES M – – TBA SC – – 143 pts

10th GBR 6553 FINN RAMUS M – – TBA SC – – 163 pts

11th GBR 6611 JONNY ROGERS M – – TBA SC – – 168 pts

12th GBR 6572 TOBY WAGGETT M – – Teesdale SC – – 216 pts

13th ESP 2858 ARTHUR BAKER M – – TBA SC – – 219 pts

14th GBR 6323 FRASER HAKES M – – TBA SC – – 237 pts

15th GBR 6586 SEBASTIAN BAILEY M – – Burghfield SC – – 254 pts

Full results available here . . .

Savills Gill Optimist British and Open Championship 2022

– Regatta Racing Fleet leaders after 14 races, 2 discard (62 entries)

1st GBR 6289 ISLA HUTCHINSON F – – 43 pts

2nd GBR 6522 RUBY COSTER F – – 59 pts

3rd GBR 6084 RAFE BRADLEY M – – 80 pts

4th GBR 615 STELLA DAVEY F – – 89 pts

5th GBR 5844 LIZZIE HUDSON F – – 117 pts

6th USA 16318 WHITNEY FEAGIN F – – 130 pts

7th GBR 6508 SEAN DI SALLE M – – 136 pts

8th GBR 6529 HENRY CRUSE M – – 141 pts

9th GBR 6515 RUPERT GARLICK M – – 145 pts

10th GBR 5402 JAMES PIPE M – – 153 pts

Full results available here . . .