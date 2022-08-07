505 Pre-Worlds – Batchelor and Pascoe set out their stall at Crosshaven

Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe GBR took the 505 Pre-Worlds event at Crosshaven, Ireland.

Batchelor and Pascoe ran-out winners with 9 points, three points ahead of Stuart Mcnay and Caleb Paine USA. Both teams winning two races.

In third place were Andy Beeckman and Reeve Dunne USA with one race win on 39 points. In fourth Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson USA with 42 points.

The other race winners were Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff GER.

Racing for the World Championships starts Monday 8 August, with conditions looking to be extremely light until Thursday. If so, maybe it will be one of the two boats who stood out at the Pre-Worlds to take the title.



505 Pre-Worlds – Final Leaders after 6 races (78 entries)

1st GBR Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe -6 1 1 2 3 2 – – 9 pts

2nd USA Stuart Mcnay and Caleb Paine -7 5 2 1 1 3 – – 12 pts

3rd USA Andy Beeckman and Reeve Dunne -21 19 3 6 10 1 – – 39 pts

4th USA Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson 3 -34 6 12 16 5 – – 42 pts

5th USA Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel 5 -26 4 5 8 21 – – 43 pts

6th USA Morgan Pinckney and Garrett Brown 18 11 5 -29 2 19 – – 55 pts

7th GER Alexander Holzapfel and Arne Wittemer 8 8 -36 9 20 11 – – 56 pts

8th USA Mike Martin and Adam Lowry 16 14 14 -28 7 9 – – 60 pts

9th AUS Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne 11 4 12 23 11 -79 – – 61 pts

10th USA Douglas Hagan and Paul VonGrey 12 31 8 -47 4 7 – – 62 pts

11th GBR Andy Smith and Stewart Mears 13 -30 16 19 6 23 – – 77 pts

12th USA Luke Ingalls and John Ingalls 25 -32 13 18 9 12 – – 77 pts

13th GBR Mark Upton-Brown and Ian Mitchell 4 20 -34 26 19 14 – – 83 pts

14th USA A.J. Conrads and Blaine Pedlow 15 -43 9 22 21 16 – – 83 pts

15th SWE Malin Broberg and Johan Röök 10 2 25 13 34 -79 – – 84 pts

Full results available here . . .