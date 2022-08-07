2022 Junior 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 World Championships

The 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 fleets completed the biggest ever Junior World Championship for each of the Olympic classes.

While not a lot was happening in the three Olympic classes between the Europeans early in July and their Worlds in September, the slack was taken by 140 teams from 30 nations racing in the 2022 Junior Worlds in Lago di Como, Italy.

Gone are the days when sailors straight out of youth sailing (U19) aim at being measured against the worlds best as they learn new boats.

The Junior (U23 for 49er/FX and U24 for Nacra 17) racing allows a more gradual entry into the world of Olympic racing and is proving very popular.

Unfortunately only one British crew made it to Como . . . Theo and Jasmine Williams finishing seventh in the 20 strong Nacra 17 fleet.



Winner of the men’s 49er championship was Mikołaj Staniul and Kuba Sztorch from Poland, six points ahead of Jack Ferguson and Max Paul of Australia, with the New Zealand pair Sam and Pat Morgan.

In the women’s 49erFX championship, Pia Dahl Andersen and Nora Edland of Norway take the title, with second Gabriela Czapska and Hanna Rajchert of Poland and third Antonia and Victoria Schultheis of Malta

And the mixed crew Nacra 17 title went to the Dutch pair Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer, second Margherita Porro and Stefano Dezulia of Italy and third Iset Segura and Marcos Fernadez of Spain.

The 2022 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 World Championships are in Nova Scotia, Canada from 31 August to 5 September. Suprisingly, considering the shortened time to the Paris Olympics, just five British teams are expected to take part.

49er Junior World Championship – Final leaders (68 entries)

1st POL 9 Mikołaj STANIUL and Kuba SZTORCH – – 42 pts

2nd AUS 111 Jack FERGUSON and Max PAUL – – 48 pts

3rd NZL 151 Sam MORGAN and Pat MORGAN – – 74 pts

4th BRA 313 Tiago QUEVEDO and Tytus BUTOWSKI – – 84 pts

5th POL 702 Tytus BUTOWSKI and Łukasz MACHOWSKI – – 97 pts

6th ARG 767 Massimo CONTESSI and Luca CONTESSI – – 98 pts

49erFX Junior World Championship – Final leaders (52 entries)

*1st NZL 255 Sebastian MENZIES and George LEE RUSH – – 20 pts

2nd NOR 372 Pia Dahl ANDERSEN and Nora EDLAND – – 77 pts

*3rd DEN 181 Helena WOLFF and Carl Emil SLOTH – – 77 pts

4th POL 525 Gabriela CZAPSKA and Hanna RAJCHERT – – 104 pts

5th MLT 201 Antonia SCHULTHEIS and Victoria SCHULTHEIS – – 106 pts

6th GER 369 Inga-Marie HOFMANN and Catherine BARTELHEIMER – – 107 pts

*male or mixed crew

Nacra 17 Junior World Championship – Final leaders (20 entries)

1st NED 505 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER – – 13 pts

2nd ITA 429 Margherita PORRO and Stefano DEZULIAN – – 27 pts

3rd ESP 566 Iset SEGURA and Marcos FERNANDEZ – – 64 pts

4th AUS 461 Ruben BOOTH and Rita BOOTH – – 70 pts

5th GER 470 Estela JENTSCH STEIMER and Paul OPOLONY – – 72 pts

6th SUI 370 Andrea ASCHIERI and Anja CAMUSSO – – 98 pts

7th GBR 438 Theo WILLIAMS and Jasmine WILLIAMS – – 101 pts

Full results available here . . .