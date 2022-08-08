Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race – Off and Racing

The 2022 Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race started on time from the Royal Yacht Squadron Line in Cowes at midday on Sunday 7 August.

The international fleet got away for the non-stop 1,805-mile race without incident. The infamous Solent tide changed favourably just before the start and coupled with light headwinds the fleet raced to the east.



The major decision after the start was which way to go; the majority of the fleet went for deep water rather than the island shore where the tide would have turned earlier.

After rounding No Man’s Land Fort, the game was to get into a fresh southerly breeze of over 13 knots.

Considering the light airs forecast, progress was above expectation, with the boats fully powered-up into open water.

On day 2 the boat speed has ramped up with the two IMOCAs in the race wicked up and closing in on The Isles of Scilly.

The Class40s are yet to taste full downwind conditions but are expected to round The Lizard early this afternoon.

The fully crewed boats in IRC One are following the Class40s line looking to stay relatively inshore.

The big tactical battle on the morning of day two is in the Two-Handed fleet with a number of boats heading offshore rather than following the boats ahead.