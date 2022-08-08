505 World Championships – Day 1

Long, slow race for the opening day of the 505 World Championships at Royal Cork YC, Ireland.

Over a shortened course, Stuart McNay and Caleb Paine of the USA were the eventual winners.

Second were Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane GBR, and third Morgan Pinckney and Garrett Brown USA.

Rounding out the top six were . . . fourth Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe GBR, fifth Ian Pinnell and Carl Smit GBR and sixth Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff GER.

505 World Championships 2022 – Provisional Leaders after Race 1 (78 entries)

1st USA 9245 Stuart McNay and Caleb Paine – – 1 pts

2nd GBR 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane – – 2 pts

3rd USA 9080 Morgan Pinckney and Garrett Brown – – 3 pts

4th GBR 9240 Nathan Batchelor and Nathan Batchelor – – 4 pts

5th GBR 9238 Ian Pinnell and Carl Smit – – 5 pts

6th GER 9121 Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff – – 6 pts

7th SWE 9181 Malin Broberg and Johan Röök – – 7 pts

8th AUS 8801 Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne – – 8 pts

9th GBR 9232 Steve Irish and Norman Byrd – – 9 pts

10th CAN 9200 Alexander Meller and Fiona Collins – – 10 pts

11th GER 9182 Alexander Holzapfel and Arne Wittemer – – 11 pts

12th USA 9004 Nic Baird and Eric Anderson – – 12 pts

13th FRA 9220 Philippe Boite and Marin Carnot – – 13 pts

14th IRL 8857 Chris Bateman and Paul O’Sullivan – – 14 pts

15th USA 9102 Douglas Hagan and Paul VonGrey – – 15 pts

16th RSA 9063 James Largier and Richard Hutton-Squire – – 16 pts

17th IRL 9039 Ewen Barry and Charles Dwyer – – 17 pts

18th USA 9153 Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson – – 18 pts

19th IRL 9093 Alex Barry and Harry Briddon – – 19 pts

20th GER 9070 Stefan Koechlin and Andreas Achterberg – – 20 pts

