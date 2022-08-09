OK Dinghy Worlds 2022 – Brodtkorb of Norway tops the leaderboard

Lars Johan Brodtkorb of Norway tops the leaderboard on the first day of the OK Dinghy Worlds in Marstrand, Sweden.

Britain’s Charlie Cumbley, is in third place with three points after discarding a tenth place.

With an immediate discard, Brodtkorb is tied for the lead on one point with Thomas Hansson-Mild of Sweden after two races.

Hansson-Mild won the opening race, with second Brodtkorb and third Niklas Edler SWE.

In fourth was André Budzien GER and fifth Jonas Qvist SWE.

Hansson Mild commented, “It was a good day. The first race was surfing conditions, and I had a good start after multiple restarts and I think the current was favourable on the left side so I went pretty hard left and had a decent lead at the first mark.”

“It got a bit close at the end but it’s hard to cover both sides with such a big course.”

Brodtkorb won the second race, with second Hansson-Mild and third Cumbley.

In fourth was Tomas Franzén SWE and fifth Steen Christensen DEN.

Brodtkorb commented on the second race . . . “My last international event was in 2019, so a long time ago. I was planning to sail before, but it just didn’t materialise.”

“But it’s good to be back, and I am happy to be sailing again in just a great place, with the castle behind us when we are racing and nice conditions.”

Other GBR, 68th Rodney Tidd.

Racing continues Tuesday with two more races scheduled. The championship concludes on Friday.

OK Dinghy World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (109 entries)

1st NOR 428 Lars Johan Brodtkorb -2 1 – – 1 pts

2nd SWE 100 Thomas Hansson-Mild 1 -2 – – 1 pts

3rd GBR 6 Charlie Cumbley -10 3 – – 3 pts

4th SWE 71 Niklas Edler 3 (BFD) – – 3 pts

5th SWE 58 Tomas Franzén -16 4 – – 4 pts

6th GER 71 André Budzien 4 -11 – – 4 pts

7th DEN 24 Steen Christensen -24 5 – – 5 pts

8th SWE 666 Jonas Qvist 5 -7 – – 5 pts

9th DEN 12 Jens Eckardt -9 6 – – 6 pts

10th BEL 149 Fabian Pic 6 -51 – – 6 pts

11th SWE 24 Daniel Björndahl 7 (DSQ) – – 7 pts

12th DEN 21 Bo Petersen (DSQ) 8 – – 8 pts

13th SWE 797 Mats Caap 8 -10 – – 8 pts

14th DEN 1497 Michael Dinesen -35 9 – – 9 pts

15th FRA 75 Laurent Hay 11 -21 – – 11 pts

16th NZL 599 Greg Wilcox -25 12 – – 12 pts

17th SWE 72 Benjamin Hammerö 12 -19 – – 12 pts

18th SWE 63 Jonas Langner -28 13 – – 13 pts

19th SWE 14 Håkan Söderberg 13 -36 – – 13 pts

20th POL 777 Michal Strumnik -51 14 – – 14 pts

21st NZL 565 Simon Probert 14 (BFD) – – 14 pts

22nd SWE 20 Stefan Pavia -22 15 – – 15 pts

23rd SWE 2908 Laban Sörén 15 -20 – – 15 pts

24th GER 77 Sönke Behrens -23 16 – – 16 pts

25th NZL 602 Gordon Sims -36 17 – – 17 pts

Full results available here . . .