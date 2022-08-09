AC37 – Alinghi Red Bull Racing first to launch in Barcelona

Swiss America’s Cup AC37 challenger Alinghi Red Bull Racing launched its AC75 training yacht in Barcelona at their temporary base in the Marina Barcelona.

Alceo Bertarelli, son of syndicate founder Ernesto Bertarelli, smashed the customary bottle of champagne on the wing of ARBR BoatZero, their training yacht for the Autumn.

The Alinghi Team are two-time winners of the America’s Cup . . . winning the 31st and 32nd America’s Cup competitions.

The AC75 they launched is the first AC75 ever built that Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ) used to work up for the last America’s Cup in Auckland.

Having purchased the boat early in the cycle from ETNZ the Alinghi Red Bull Racing Team have been working flat-out to prepare the AC75 for its first sail, scheduled for this week, subject to tow-testing and final safety preparations.

They will be taking every opportunity to get sailing onboard their AC75 as allowed for a new competitor that did not sail in AC36 in the America’s Cup Protocol.

Skipper of Alinghi Red Bull Racing, Arnaud Psarofaghis, will be helming the boat throughout the permissible training period and crew will be rotated in and out as the schedule progresses.

Adding experience to the Swiss team are two legends of the America’s Cup in the form of Dean Barker from New Zealand, part of the winning New Zealand team in 2000 and recently helmsman of American Magic in 2021, plus Pietro Sibello, a finalist with Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in the 2021 Match.

