America’s Cup Barcelona bases allocated

The AC37 Defender and the Challenger of Record have selected their Cup bases in Barcelona.

The confirmed sites now ready for selection in strict order of entry as set out in the Protocol.

Emirates Team New Zealand, as holder of the America’s Cup had the honour of picking their base area first and has selected the World Trade Centre site at the western end of the official America’s Cup race village.

INEOS Team Britannia, as Challenger of Record, have selected the IMAX base, right next to the Real Club Nàutico de Barcelona, and set close by to the eastern end of the America’s Cup village for maximum fan exposure and engagement.

Work will now begin on all the sites to the teams’ specifications once the allocation has been confirmed.

According to the Protocol for the 37th America’s Cup, the final allocation of bases to the teams is conducted in accordance with the priority specified in Article 51.2 of the Protocol – Defender first, then Challenger of Record, followed by the remaining Challengers in the order that their challenges were accepted.

AC37 Events Limited (ACE) are now in consultation with Alinghi Red Bull Racing, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and American Magic in that strict order according to the Protocol conditions.



Once the allocation is confirmed, the Port Authority will continue preparations, conversions and groundworks ahead of the teams assuming their plots around the port area progressively between October 2022 and April 2023.

In the City meanwhile, America’s Cup shops selling apparel together with a range of fan engagement experiences will be located at the bottom of the City’s famous ‘La Rambla’ boulevard that runs through the heart of the city centre.

The event race village to be located along El Moll de la Fusta will be a must-visit attraction for all visitors to Barcelona.

The 37th America’s Cup comes to Barcelona in 2024.

