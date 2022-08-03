Merlin Rocket Nationals – Day 3 stutters into action

Day 3 of the Aspire Merlin Rocket National Championships at Mounts Bay.

Thomas Gillard and Rachel Gray maintain their lead, even after dipping into double figures in the second race of the day.

Mike and Jane Calvert (3,3) move into second place, cutting the gap to just five points, with Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey (4,6) now in third place.

Ian and Chris Martin move into contention after the discard allowed them to drop a 66 and move from 26th to fourth, tied on 17 points with Birrell and Brearey.

The task for defending champions Stu Bithell and Tom Pygall failed to gain any real impetus, their 6 and 7 finishes moving them to 23rd overall with 87 points, but not setting a sufficiently strong base to challenge the leaders.

Race winners came from further down the fleet as the light breeze, with plenty of holes, shuffled the fleet unpredictably

Tim Saxton and Mary Henderson – 7th overall – won the first race, leading from start to finish, with Ian and Chris Martin Mike second, Mike and Jane Calvert third and Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey fourth.

In the second race David and Vicky Lenz – 8th overall – were the eventual winners of a difficult race with Sarah Richards and Nigel Wakefield taking second and the Calverts claiming another third place.

Aspire Merlin Rocket National Championship 2022

– Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (65 entries)

1st 3759 Thomas Gillard and Rachel Gray – Staunton Harold SC 1 2 3 5 14 – – 11 pts

2nd 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert – Axe Yacht Club 5 5 7 3 3 – – 16 pts

3rd 3788 Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey – Parkstone YC 6 1 15 4 6 – – 17 pts

4th 3719 Ian Martin and Chris Martin – Burghfield SC 66 6 5 2 4 – – 17 pts

5th 3802 Simon Potts and Charlotte Fildes – Burghfield SC 10 3 1 8 19 – – 22 pts

6th 3764 Tim Fells and Frances Gifford – Salcombe YC 4 4 16 11 8 – – 27 pts

7th 3807 Tim Saxton and Mary Henderson – Itchenor SC 20 9 8 1 10 – – 28 pts

8th 3778 David Lenz and Vicky Lenz – Lymington Town SC 12 25 9 9 1 – – 31 pts

9th 3803 Caroline Croft and Faye Chatterton – Lymington Town SC 9 10 6 12 9 – – 34 pts

10th 2137 James Goss and Chris White – South Staffs SC 13 7 2 15 29 – – 37 pts

11th 3735 Andy Davis and Jack Holden – South Staffs SC 8 24 17 10 5 – – 40 pts

12th 3782 Ed Chapman and Chris Kilsby – Lymington Town SC 3 13 19 33 21 – – 56 pts

13th 3780 Sarah Richards and Nigel Wakefield – Lymington Town SC 17 11 36 27 2 – – 57 pts

14th 3801 Matthew Biggs and Beka Jones – Bartley SC 28 15 25 7 15 – – 62 pts

15th 3758 David Hayes and Jonny Ratcliffe – Lymington Town SC 14 14 32 24 11 – – 63 pts

Other

23rd 3811 Stu Bithell and Tom Pygall – Parkstone YC 66 66 4 6 7 – – 83 pts

