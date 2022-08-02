Merlin Rocket Nationals – Bithell starts long climb to podium

Day 2 of the Aspire Merlin Rocket National Championships at Mounts Bay saw the arrival of defending champion Stu Bithell hotfoot from his day job with the Swiss SailGP team.

Bithell sailing with Tom Pygall was quickly back into the (relatively) low-tech Merlin world with a fourth place finish and starts his defence from 48th place with 136 points!

The winners of the day’s only race were Simon Potts and Charlotte Fildes finishing ahead of James Goss and Chris White, with overall leaders Thomas Gillard and Rachel Gray taking third.

Gillard and Gray (1,2,3) top the leader board after three races with 6 points, second are Potts and Fildes (10,3,1) with 14 and third Mike and Jane Calvert (5,5,7) on 17 points.

In fifth are Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey (6,1,15) tied on 22 points with Tim Fells and Frances Gifford (4,4,16).

Six races remain with two discards if all nine scheduled races are completed.

Aspire Merlin Rocket National Championship 2022

– Leaders after 3 races (65 entries)

1st 3759 Thomas Gillard and Rachel Gray – Staunton Harold 1 2 3 – – 6 pts

2nd 3802 Simon Potts and Charlotte Fildes – Burghfield 10 3 1 – – 14 pts

3rd 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert – Axe 5 5 7 – – 17 pts

4th 3788 Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey – Parkstone 6 1 15 – – 22 pts

5th 2137 James Goss and Chris White – South Staffs 13 7 2 – – 22 pts

6th 3764 Tim Fells and Frances Gifford – Salcombe 4 4 16 – – 24 pts

7th 3803 Caroline Croft and Faye Chatterton – Lymington Town 9 10 6 – – 25 pts

8th 3782 Ed Chapman and Chris Kilsby – Lymington Town 3 13 19 – – 35 pts

9th 3807 Tim Saxton and Mary Henderson – Itchenor 20 9 8 – – 37 pts

10th 3791 Jon Gorringe and Pete Grey – Parkstone 2 31 13 – – 46 pts

11th 3778 David Lenz and Vicky Lenz – Lymington Town 12 25 9 – – 46 pts

12th 3735 Andy Davis and Jack Holden – South Staffs 8 24 17 – – 49 pts

13th 3746 James Wells and Anna Aylward – RYA 16 23 11 – – 50 pts

14th 3676 Antony Gifford and Jo Gifford – Royal Tay 21 17 12 – – 50 pts

15th 3796 William Warren and Megan Pascoe – Shoreham 18 16 21 – – 55 pts

Related Post:

Stuart Bithell joins Swiss SailGP Team

Stu Bithell adds Merlin National title to Olympic Gold