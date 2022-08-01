Optimist Europeans – Opening day for the 253 competitors

Perfect condition on the water for the first day of the 2022 Optimist European Championships.



253 competitors are taking part between 30 July and 6 August at Sønderborg Yacht Club, Denmark, with a qualifying series over the first three days and then a final series fo the two final days.

In the Boys event, Iason Panagopoulos (1 5) of Greece is tied on six points with Tristen Andreas Ottaman (4 5) of Germany and Artur Brighenti (2 4) of Italy.

In fourth place is Ulysse Raison of France tied on eight points with Szymon Kolka of Poland.

In the Girls event, Emily Fench (1 1) of Malta won both races and takes a six point lead ahead of Moeka Iwannami (5 3) of Japan.

In third place is Alicja Dampc (4 5) of Poland.

Optimist Europeans – Boys – After 2 races (142 entries)

1st GRE 2880 Iason PANAGOPOULOS 1 5 – – 6 pts

2nd GER 1414 Tristen Andreas OTTMANN 4 2 – – 6 pts

3rd ITA 9759 Artur BRIGHENTI 2 4 – – 6 pts

4th FRA 2928 Ulysse RAISON 6 2 – – 8 pts

5th POL 3658 Szymon KOLKA 4 4 – – 8 pts

6th DEN 8677 Marius LINDEKILDE 8 1 – – 9 pts

7th GRE 2969 Stefanos SAMARAS 1 8 – – 9 pts

8th USA 19257 Harrison GANDY 2 7 – – 9 pts

9th CZE 859 Tomas PETERKA 5 10 – – 15 pts

10th ITA 9486 Gabriele Maria VITI 6 9 – – 15 pts

11th USA 21147 Glen FOSTER 9 7 – – 16 pts

12th TUR 1470 Tan GÜNEÇ 11 6 – – 17 pts

13th FRA 2968 Alexandre VIDAL 15 3 – – 18 pts

14th THA 1881 Alex FLINT 6 12 – – 18 pts

15th IRL 1588 Jules START 7 12 – – 19 pts

Optimist Europeans – Girls – After 2 races (111 entries)

1st MLT 66 Emily FENECH 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd JPN 3376 Moeka IWANAMI 5 3 – – 8 pts

3rd POL 3653 Alicja DAMPC 4 5 – – 9 pts

4th SWE 4853 Pola WDOWIAK 2 8 – – 10 pts

5th THA 1495 Prin SUBYING 3 9 – – 12 pts

6th ITA 9760 Emilia SALVATORE 2 11 – – 13 pts

7th FRA 2982 Petronille LESCANNE 12 2 – – 14 pts

8th SWE 4825 Adele RAMM-ERICSON 5 11 – – 16 pts

9th CRO 1286 Ema GRABAR 6 10 – – 16 pts

10th POR 2737 Mariana PINTO 1 17 – – 18 pts

11th GER 1766 Clara SIGGE 13 6 – – 19 pts

12th CRO 1284 Nina MARUŠIĆ 14 7 – – 21 pts

13th POL 2200 Kaja ŚLEDZIŃSKA 21 1 – – 22 pts

14th GRE 2094 Fragiski KOSMA 16 8 – – 24 pts

15th GRE 2971 Athina SOULIOTI 10 14 – – 24 pts

Full results available here . . .