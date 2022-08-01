Optimist Europeans – Opening day for the 253 competitors

Perfect condition on the water for the first day of the 2022 Optimist European Championships.
253 competitors are taking part between 30 July and 6 August at Sønderborg Yacht Club, Denmark, with a qualifying series over the first three days and then a final series fo the two final days.
In the Boys event, Iason Panagopoulos (1 5) of Greece is tied on six points with Tristen Andreas Ottaman (4 5) of Germany and Artur Brighenti (2 4) of Italy.
In fourth place is Ulysse Raison of France tied on eight points with Szymon Kolka of Poland.
In the Girls event, Emily Fench (1 1) of Malta won both races and takes a six point lead ahead of Moeka Iwannami (5 3) of Japan.
In third place is Alicja Dampc (4 5) of Poland.
Optimist Europeans – Boys – After 2 races (142 entries)
1st GRE 2880 Iason PANAGOPOULOS 1 5 – – 6 pts
2nd GER 1414 Tristen Andreas OTTMANN 4 2 – – 6 pts
3rd ITA 9759 Artur BRIGHENTI 2 4 – – 6 pts
4th FRA 2928 Ulysse RAISON 6 2 – – 8 pts
5th POL 3658 Szymon KOLKA 4 4 – – 8 pts
6th DEN 8677 Marius LINDEKILDE 8 1 – – 9 pts
7th GRE 2969 Stefanos SAMARAS 1 8 – – 9 pts
8th USA 19257 Harrison GANDY 2 7 – – 9 pts
9th CZE 859 Tomas PETERKA 5 10 – – 15 pts
10th ITA 9486 Gabriele Maria VITI 6 9 – – 15 pts
11th USA 21147 Glen FOSTER 9 7 – – 16 pts
12th TUR 1470 Tan GÜNEÇ 11 6 – – 17 pts
13th FRA 2968 Alexandre VIDAL 15 3 – – 18 pts
14th THA 1881 Alex FLINT 6 12 – – 18 pts
15th IRL 1588 Jules START 7 12 – – 19 pts
Optimist Europeans – Girls – After 2 races (111 entries)
1st MLT 66 Emily FENECH 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd JPN 3376 Moeka IWANAMI 5 3 – – 8 pts
3rd POL 3653 Alicja DAMPC 4 5 – – 9 pts
4th SWE 4853 Pola WDOWIAK 2 8 – – 10 pts
5th THA 1495 Prin SUBYING 3 9 – – 12 pts
6th ITA 9760 Emilia SALVATORE 2 11 – – 13 pts
7th FRA 2982 Petronille LESCANNE 12 2 – – 14 pts
8th SWE 4825 Adele RAMM-ERICSON 5 11 – – 16 pts
9th CRO 1286 Ema GRABAR 6 10 – – 16 pts
10th POR 2737 Mariana PINTO 1 17 – – 18 pts
11th GER 1766 Clara SIGGE 13 6 – – 19 pts
12th CRO 1284 Nina MARUŠIĆ 14 7 – – 21 pts
13th POL 2200 Kaja ŚLEDZIŃSKA 21 1 – – 22 pts
14th GRE 2094 Fragiski KOSMA 16 8 – – 24 pts
15th GRE 2971 Athina SOULIOTI 10 14 – – 24 pts