Stu Bithell adds Merlin National title to Olympic Gold

Stuart Bithell and Tom Pygall were the winners of the Aspire 2021 Merlin Nationals, held at the East Lothian YC.

Bithell and Pygall of the Parkstone YC finished with a four point advantage ahead of Christian Birrel and Sam Breary, with Ben Saxton and George Yeoman in third place.

Bithell recently returned from the Tokyo Olympics where he won Gold with Dylan Fletcher in the 49er event.

Aspire 2021 Merlin Nationals – Final Results after 8 races, 1 discard (45 entries)

1st 3811 Stuart Bithell and Tom Pygall 2 1 1 -46 1 4 1 8 – – 18 pts

2nd 3788 Christian Birrel and Sam Breary 1 2 2 1 -46 12 2 2 – – 22 pts

3rd 3777 Ben Saxton and George Yeoman 6 -46 7 4 2 3 4 1 – – 27 pts

4th 3735 Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby 3 3 10 2 7 8 -16 3 – – 36 pts

5th 3807 Tim Saxton and Mary Henderson 7 5 9 9 4 -19 7 4 – – 45 pts

6th 3804 Ian Dobson and Charlotte Fildes -46 17 8 10 3 7 3 7 – – 55 pts

7th 3764 Tim Fells and Fran Gifford -15 7 13 3 12 5 6 11 – – 57 pts

8th 3803 Caroline Croft and Chris Gould 9 6 5 6 10 16 9 -20 – – 61 pts

9th 3778 David Lenz and Victoia Lenz 5 15 3 -46 6 11 10 13 – – 63 pts

10th 3712 Ian Sharps and Alex Warren 4 12 -19 12 5 13 5 12 – – 63 pts

11th 3781 David Winder and Oliver Rayner 11 4 -18 8 11 2 14 14 – – 64 pts

12th 3795 Alex Jackson and Chris Kilsby 13 13 4 5 8 -17 17 5 – – 65 pts

13th 3814 James Goss and Chris White 14 10 21 18 15 1 -46 6 – – 85 pts

14th 3756 Sophie Mackley and Ollie Meadowcroft 10 18 6 19 18 -28 11 9 – – 91 pts

15th 3758 Dave Hayes and Will Crocker 12 11 20 7 14 -21 13 15 – – 92 pts

16th 3786 David Wade and Ben Rayner 19 8 17 15 17 15 12 -28 – – 103 pts

17th 3746 James Wells and Anna Aylward 8 20 11 13 22 10 20 -30 – – 104 pts

18th 3796 William Warren and Megan Pascoe 18 16 15 17 23 -25 8 16 – – 113 pts

19th 3539 Dan Alsop and Ben Alsop 17 14 12 11 -26 23 19 18 – – 114 pts

20th 3763 Mark Barnes and Josh Wilce 16 19 14 14 16 -27 15 23 – – 117 pts

21st 3766 Andy Dalby and Mark Oakey 20 9 22 16 9 -31 18 31 – – 125 pts

22nd 3787 Chris Martin and Samuel Bailey -46 24 33 22 13 6 31 17 – – 146 pts

23rd 3757 Tim Parsons and Sarah Parsons -46 26 16 27 28 9 22 21 – – 149 pts

24th 3684 Tom Low and Ed Low -29 29 26 23 24 20 21 25 – – 168 pts

25th 3641 Mark Waterhlouse and Isobel Stewart 21 23 23 26 25 22 28 -36 – – 168 pts

26th 3784 Mark Barwell and Louise Johnson 22 25 27 21 20 -33 30 26 – – 171 pts

27th 3710 Jon Ibbotson and Robbie Stewart 25 39 25 28 31 14 -46 10 – – 172 pts

28th 3775 Dan Willet and Pete Nicholson -46 21 24 20 19 29 -46 22 – – 181 pts

29th 3666 John Meadowcroft and Imogen Wade 24 28 30 24 33 -34 25 19 – – 183 pts

30th 3767 Ben Archer and Olivia Bellini 30 33 29 25 34 18 -46 24 – – 193 pts

31st 3772 Dan Heaton and Tom Gurney 23 27 (46.0 UFD) 29 21 35 29 34 – – 198 pts

32nd 3745 Paul Dean and Hannah Burt 32 22 28 32 27 32 26 -33 – – 199 pts

33rd 3751 Phil Emery and Phoebe Paine 27 32 31 33 -37 24 27 37 – – 211 pts

34th 3790 Colin Brockbank and Sue Brough 28 30 35 31 30 30 -46 29 – – 213 pts

35th 3723 Geoff Kimber and Helen Kimber 26 34 36 30 36 -37 32 32 – – 226 pts

36th 3740 Pat Blake and Jilly Blake -46 36 46 46 29 26 23 27 – – 233 pts

37th 3662 Nigel Hudson and Freya Hudson 46 35 34 36 32 38 33 35 – – 243 pts

38th 2663 Chris Howarth and Mike Hamilton 34 -40 37 35 40 36 24 39 – – 245 pts

39th 3774 Richard Coulter and Louis Lappage 31 31 32 34 35 -46 46 46 – – 255 pts

40th 3619 Guy Browne and Greg Martin 35 41 40 37 38 -43 36 40 – – 267 pts

41st 3800 Richard Bramley and Paul Walker 38 -42 41 39 39 39 34 42 – – 272 pts

42nd 3695 Pete Slack and Immy Brown 33 37 42 38 -46 40 46 38 – – 274 pts

43rd 3449 Carl Whitehill and Sam Whitehill 36 38 39 -46 46 41 35 41 – – 276 pts

44th 3561 Joe Shaw and Patricia Hickey 37 43 38 40 -46 42 37 43 – – 280 pts

45th 3792 Alistair McDonald and Lydia Bourne 39 44 43 -46 46 46 46 46 – – 310 pts