Albacore 2021 National and European Championships at Plas Heli

The Albacore 2021 National and European Championships took place at the Welsh National Sailing Academy, Plas Heli, Pwllheli.

Winner of the UK National title were Judy and Paul Armstrong (image above), counting a nicely consistant 1,2,1,2,4,1, scoreline to finish with 11 points.

Second were Mike Hartley and Pete Snowdon with 15 points, and third Jerry Rook and Jake Stow with 26 points.

The Albacore European title went to Jerry Rook and Jake Stow (image above), counting a 3,2,1 scoreline from the four races for 6 points.

Second were Judy and Paul Armstrong with 7 points and third Matt Biggs and Mark Fowler on 10 points.

Albacore 2021 UK National title – FInal leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (29 entries)

1st 8228 J Armstrong and P Armstrong, Scaling Dam SC – – 11 pts

2nd 8187 M Hartley and M Hinton, West Kirby SC – – 15 pts

3rd 8128 J Rook and J Stow, Lyme Regis SC – – 26 pts

4th 7920 P Snowdon and L Carr, Scaling Dam SC – – 36 pts

5th 5897 J Greenwood and L Potter, West Kirby SC – – 38 pts

6th 6922 M Biggs and M Fowler, Bartley SC – – 41 pts

7th 8177 J‑L Simons and O Owen, West Kirby SC – – 47 pts

8th 8254 T Coleman and J Sankey, Leigh & Lowton SC – – 49 pts

9th 8158 J Shinton and H Ashworth, Bartley SC – – 55 pts

10th 6918 J Dellow and S Medd, Weston SC – – 61 pts

Albacore 2021 European title – FInal leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (29 entries)

1st 8128 J Rook and J Stow, Lyme Regis SC – – 6 pts

2nd 8228 J Armstrong and P Armstrong, Scaling Dam SC – – 7 pts

3rd 6922 M Biggs and M Fowler, Bartley SC – – 10 pts

4th 8187 M Hartley and M Hinton, West Kirby SC – – 12 pts

5th 5897 J Greenwood and L Potter, West Kirby SC – – 13 pts

6th 7920 P Snowdon and L Carr, Scaling Dam SC – – 15 pts

7th 8254 T Coleman and J Sankey, Leigh & Lowton SC – – 15 pts

8th 6918 J Dellow and S Medd, Weston SC – – 20 pts

9th 8131 T O’Toole and S Law, Lyme Regis SC – – 22 pts

10th 8213 J Woffinden and J Woffinden, Maidenhead SC – – 29 pts

The 2022 UK Nationals will be held at the Royal Lymington YC over the long weekend of Fri 5 Sat to Sun 7 August, just ahead of the Uffa Fox regatta which the Albacores will be proudly competing in at Cowes a few weeks later.