Solo National Championship goes to final day

No racing possible on Thursday, the penultimate day of the 2021 Solo National Championship at Mounts Bay SC.

Racing will resume on Friday to decide the new champion.

Andy Davis has a four point lead from the seven races completed, with Tom Gillard second on 19 points and Paul Ellis third with 38 points.

Rooster Solo National Championship 2021 – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (98 entries)

1st 5967 Andy Davis 2 3 4 2 ‑12 1 3 – – 15 pts

2nd 5675 Thomas Gillard 5 1 ‑10 3 2 3 5 – – 19 pts

3rd 5574 Paul Ellis 21 8 2 1 4 2 (OCS) – – 38 pts

4th 5954 Oliver Davenpport 18 2 ‑50 11 1 10 1 – – 43 pts

5th 5831 Richard Lovering 7 12 ‑40 4 5 5 21 – – 54 pts

6th 5781 Alex Butler 1 ‑22 5 6 10 22 12 – – 56 pts

7th 5868 Andy Tunnicliffe 9 19 18 9 7 7 ‑37 – – 69 pts

8th 5918 Chris Brown 12 13 9 ‑16 14 14 10 – – 72 pts

9th 5966 Tim Law 14 15 21 14 3 21 ‑23 – – 88 pts

10th 5914 Paul Davis 16 11 ‑41 13 28 13 7 – – 88 pts