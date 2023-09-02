Osprey UK Nationals – Rainback and Angrave lead with back-to-back wins

Matt Rainback and Phil Angrave of Poole YC lead after day 1 of the Osprey UK Nationals hosted by Hayling Island SC.

Rainback and Angrave won the first two races to take a five point overall lead.

Second are Chris Gould and Dan Martin (4, 3) with 7 pts and in third place Matt Burge and Dan Martin (2, 8) on 10 pts.

Rounding out the top six are 4th Caroline Croft and Mike Greig with 13 pts, 5th Ben McGrane and James Ross on 14 pts and 6th Andy Barker and Michael Atkinson with 15 pts.

Osprey 2023 UK Nationals – Leaders after day 1 and 2 races (49 entries)

1st 1352 Matt Rainback and Phil Angrave, Poole YC – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 1311 Chris Gould and Dan Martin, Lymington Town SC – – 4 3 – – 7 pts

3rd 1353 Matt Burge and Vyv Townend, Poole YC – – 2 8 – – 10 pts

4th 1339 Caroline Croft and Mike Greig, Lymington Town SC – – 3 10 – – 13 pts

5th 1340 Ben McGrane and James Ross, Netley SC – – 10 4 – – 14 pts

6th 1298 Andy Barker and Michael Atkinson, Poole YC – – 9 6 – – 15 pts

7th 1290 Martin Cooney and Peter Frith, Poole YC – – 7 9 – – 16 pts

8th 1234 Terry Curtis and Peter Greig, Weymouth SC – – 12 5 – – 17 pts

9th 1347 Phil Meakins and Richard Anderton, Blithfield SC – – 18 2 – – 20 pts

10th 1116 David Carroll and Steven Carroll, Naivasha YC – – 8 12 – – 20 pts

Full results available here . . .