Six Metre World Championship – Practice Day 2

A second day of warm-up racing for the thirty-four strong fleet preparing for the International Six Metre Worlds in Cowes.

With the wind in the south-east and ranging from 7 to 14 knots the course was set up over the Bramble Bank to avoid the worst of the very strong spring tides and the fleet got underway on time at noon for two great races.

In the Open Division Hugo Stenbeck’s Sophie II was the top performer adding a third and then a first to Saturday’s fifth, giving them overall victory in the warm-up series.

Jamie Hilton’s Scoundrel was the other race winner, but an eleventh in the third race added to yesterday’s third put them into third overall.

Meanwhile Saturday’s race victor, Jeremy Thorp’s Battlecry, had a mixed day, but a tenth followed by a third was more than enough to give them second.

Others who showed serious potential but only completed two races apiece included Basil Vasilou’s Jane Ann with a sixth and second, and Jan Eckert’s Ginkgotoo with a pair of fourths.

Defending World Champion Dieter Schoen’s Momo was OCS in the third race but counted a second and an eighth and were very happy with their performance to date.

Sunday is a day off from racing and they will commence the World series on Monday 4 September with a first warning signal scheduled for 11:25 and a total of eight races are planned between then and Friday 9 September.