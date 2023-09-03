Osprey UK Nationals – Day 2 fails to add to results

Summer returned to the southcoast of England, but failed to produce enough of a decent breeze for racing on day 2 of the Osprey National Championships.

After waiting around for some hours for the sea breeze to gain some strength they returned to the shore and will try again Monday.

Race Officer Mark Darling has updated the Schedule to set three races on both Monday and Tuesday 4/5th September.

The scheduled time of the first warning signal on those days is brought forward to 11:00 hrs.

Thus the results remain as for Saturday.

Osprey 2023 UK Nationals – Leaders after day 1 and 2 races (49 entries)

1st 1352 Matt Rainback and Phil Angrave, Poole YC – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 1311 Chris Gould and Dan Martin, Lymington Town SC – – 4 3 – – 7 pts

3rd 1353 Matt Burge and Vyv Townend, Poole YC – – 2 8 – – 10 pts

4th 1339 Caroline Croft and Mike Greig, Lymington Town SC – – 3 10 – – 13 pts

5th 1340 Ben McGrane and James Ross, Netley SC – – 10 4 – – 14 pts

6th 1298 Andy Barker and Michael Atkinson, Poole YC – – 9 6 – – 15 pts

7th 1290 Martin Cooney and Peter Frith, Poole YC – – 7 9 – – 16 pts

8th 1234 Terry Curtis and Peter Greig, Weymouth SC – – 12 5 – – 17 pts

9th 1347 Phil Meakins and Richard Anderton, Blithfield SC – – 18 2 – – 20 pts

10th 1116 David Carroll and Steven Carroll, Naivasha YC – – 8 12 – – 20 pts