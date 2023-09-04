Osprey UK Nationals – Rainback and Angrave hold lead into final day

Matt Rainback and Phil Angrave maintain their lead after day 3 of the Osprey UK Nationals hosted by Hayling Island SC.

Rainback and Angrave came under pressure in the first race (R3) of the day when Chris Gould and Dan Martin took the win, but came straight back with a win in the second race (R4).

And despite Ben McGrane and James Ross winning the final race of the day with Rainback and Angrave back in fourth, the discard of that race keeps Rainback and Angrave firmly in the lead by 5 pts.

McGrane and Ross are second on 10 pts and Gould and Dan Martin third with 11pts.

Caroline Croft and Mike Greig are fourth, improving through the day to finish with a 5, 4, 2 scoreline on 14 pts.

Conditions were blue skies, warm weather and a moderate easterly breeze, which also look set for Tuesday, the final day with three races scheduled.

Osprey 2023 Nationals – Leaders after Day 3, 5 taces, 1 discard (49 entries)

Full results available here . . .