Six Metre World Championship – Practice Day 1

The International Six Metre World Championship 2023, is being hosted by the Royal Yacht Squadron from Monday 4 to Friday 8 September.

Teams from Canada, America, Finland, Spain, Switzerland, Greece, Sweden France, Germany and of course the UK will be competing.

Since Tuesday 29 August the teams have been arriving in Cowes and undergoing measurement and registration checks at the regatta’s marina base at Cowes Yacht Haven. Competing in the regatta are boats built as early as 1930 and as recently as 2022.



Whilst not all the boats participated in the first day of practice racing, the race was none the less a good indicator of things to come.

In the Open Division Jeremy Thorp’s GBR89 Battlecry drew first blood, leading home the defending World Champion Dieter Schoen’s SUI142 Momo, with Jamie Hilton at the helm of USA126 Scoundrel third and Jan Eckerts SUI140 Ginkgotoo fourth.

In the Classic Division the victor was Mauricio Sanchez-Bella’s ESP72 Titia, who was followed home by the 2022 European Champion ESP16 Bribon, skippered by His Majesty King Juan Carlos of Spain, and GBR33 Nirvana owned by Andy & Lisa Postle. Click here for full results.

Further warm up racing will take place on Saturday 2 September, then the Championship racing will get underway on Monday 4 September with up to eight races scheduled between then and Friday 8 September.

