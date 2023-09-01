Solitaire du Figaro – Tom Dolan (IRL) promoted to Stage 1 winnner

International Jury decisions change rankings on the first stage of La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec, promoting Ireland’s Tom Dolan to winner of leg to Kinsale.

The French rookie skipper who crossed the finish line first Thursday morning into Kinsale, Ireland Benoît Tuduri (CAPSO – En Cavale) received a 30-minute penalty after a protest against him from the Race Committee for breaking a class rule.

He retains his position as first rookie on the Beneteau Bizuths ranking but drops to fourth.

Following this decision, without appeal, the Irish skipper Tom Dolan (Smurfit Kappa-Kingspan) becomes winner of the 610 miles first stage of the 54th edition of the race.

He becomes the first Irish skipper to win a stage of the annual multi-stage solo offshore race since compatriot Damian Foxall won in 1998 on the third leg from Gijon into Concarneau.

Dolan commented, “It feels weird right now, it will take time to sink in and it is not the way I would want to win a stage. I feel sorry for Benoit but I guess as a rookie he just didn’t know the rules.”

In summary:

Tom Dolan moves to the top of the provisional general classification of the 54th Solitaire du Figaro Paprec.

Julie Simon goes from 3rd to 17th place after jury.

Edouard Golbery and Ben Beasley(NZL) each receive a 15-minute penalty