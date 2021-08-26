29er World Champs – Day 1 in Valencia

The 2021 Zhik 29er World Championship has started in Valencia, Spain, for the 189 competing teams.

After three qualifying races the early leaders are Antonia Schultheis and Ole Ulrich (1,5,3) tied on nine points with Keo Devaux and Enael Rio (FRA) and JJ Klempen/ Steven Hardee (ISV).

Best British competitors are in 17th place Ben Mueller and Sam Webb on 15 points, and Rob Maawdsley and Ollie Mears in 25th 2ith 19 points.

Two days of qualifying races remain.

Zhik 29er World Championship – Leaders after 3 races (189 entries)

1st MLT 3019 Antonia SCHULTHEIS and Ole ULRICH 1 5 3 – – 9 pts

2nd FRA 2704 Keo DEVAUX and Enael RIO 3 1 5 – – 9 pts

3rd ISV 2560 Jj KLEMPEN and Steven HARDEE 2 4 3 – – 9 pts

4th USA 1250 Sophie FISHER and Hoel MENARD 6 2 2 – – 10 pts

5th ARG 2577 Santiago DUNCAN and Tadeo FUNES DE RIOJA 7 3 1 – – 11 pts

6th FRA 2901 Chloé REVIL and Castilla NELL 1 3 7 – – 11 pts

7th FIN 2035 Simon KARLEMO and Lasse LINDELL 2 7 2 – – 11 pts

8th DEN 3158 Rebekka JOHANNESEN and Silje CERUP-SIMONSEN 1 6 5 – – 12 pts

9th DEN 14 Jens-Christian DEHN-TOFTEHOJ and Jens-Philip DEHN-TOFTEHOJ 2 7 4 – – 13 pts

10th FRA 2648 Emilie BOUCHET and Thomas HAUTIER 5 6 2 – – 13 pts

Best GBR:

17th GBR 2788 Ben MUELLER and Sam WEBB 3 5 7 – – 15 pts

25th GBR 2478 Rob MAWDSLEY and Ollie MEARS 4 10 5 – – 19 pts

Full results available here . . .