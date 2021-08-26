29er World Champs – Day 1 in Valencia

The 2021 Zhik 29er World Championship has started in Valencia, Spain, for the 189 competing teams.
After three qualifying races the early leaders are Antonia Schultheis and Ole Ulrich (1,5,3) tied on nine points with Keo Devaux and Enael Rio (FRA) and JJ Klempen/ Steven Hardee (ISV).
Best British competitors are in 17th place Ben Mueller and Sam Webb on 15 points, and Rob Maawdsley and Ollie Mears in 25th 2ith 19 points.
Two days of qualifying races remain.
Zhik 29er World Championship – Leaders after 3 races (189 entries)
1st MLT 3019 Antonia SCHULTHEIS and Ole ULRICH 1 5 3 – – 9 pts
2nd FRA 2704 Keo DEVAUX and Enael RIO 3 1 5 – – 9 pts
3rd ISV 2560 Jj KLEMPEN and Steven HARDEE 2 4 3 – – 9 pts
4th USA 1250 Sophie FISHER and Hoel MENARD 6 2 2 – – 10 pts
5th ARG 2577 Santiago DUNCAN and Tadeo FUNES DE RIOJA 7 3 1 – – 11 pts
6th FRA 2901 Chloé REVIL and Castilla NELL 1 3 7 – – 11 pts
7th FIN 2035 Simon KARLEMO and Lasse LINDELL 2 7 2 – – 11 pts
8th DEN 3158 Rebekka JOHANNESEN and Silje CERUP-SIMONSEN 1 6 5 – – 12 pts
9th DEN 14 Jens-Christian DEHN-TOFTEHOJ and Jens-Philip DEHN-TOFTEHOJ 2 7 4 – – 13 pts
10th FRA 2648 Emilie BOUCHET and Thomas HAUTIER 5 6 2 – – 13 pts
Best GBR:
17th GBR 2788 Ben MUELLER and Sam WEBB 3 5 7 – – 15 pts
25th GBR 2478 Rob MAWDSLEY and Ollie MEARS 4 10 5 – – 19 pts