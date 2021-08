Clear winners of the 69F Youth Foiling Gold Cup was Team DutchSail – Janssen de Jong

Flawless in strong wind and able to fly in barely a ripple when gravity seemingly weighed more heavily on their competitors.

The Dutch team demonstrated absolute mastery of the Persico 69F over the last two weeks on Lake Garda.

69F Youth Foiling Gold Cup Overall – YFGC ACT 2

1st Team DutchSail- Janssen de Jong

2nd Team France

3rd Young Azzurra

4th Fraglia Vela Riva

5th Okalys Youth Project

6th Amor