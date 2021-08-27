Stuart Childerley is 2021 Etchells European Champion

Stuart Childerley, Ben Childerley and Roger Marino are the 2021 Etchells Europen Champions.

They finished the series at Cowes, under the Royal Yacht Squadron, with a 12 point advantage ahead of Ante Razmilovic, Brian Hammersley, Nils Razmilovic and Andrew Mills.

In third place, four points back, were James Howells, Ruairidh Scott and Jamie Lea.

First Corinthian crew were Andrew Lawson, Hamish Mackay and Billy Russell – in 8th place overall.

2021 Etchells Europen Championship – Final after 9 races

1st GBR 1489 Stuart Childerley / Ben Childerley / Roger Marino – – 27 pts

2nd GBR 1438 Ante Razmilovic / Brian Hammersley / Nils Razmilovic / Andrew Mills – – 39 pts

3rd GBR 1470 James Howells / Ruairidh Scott / Jamie Lea – – 42 pts

4th GBR 1020 Anthony Parke / Ross Mackley / Josie Meredith / Jack Aitken – – 48 pts

5th SUI 1430 James Mchugh / Luis Doreste / David Vera / Casey Marfo – – 58 pts

6th GBR 1493 Paul Ward / Charlie Cumbley / Paul Childs – – 58 pts

7th GBR 1351 Jon Warwick / Will Bedford / Fraser Woodley / Hannah Hunt – – 65.5 pts

8th GBR 1409 Andrew Lawson / Hamish Mackay / Billy Russell – – 66 pts

9th GBR 1459 Shaun Frohlich / Mathew Howard / Duncan Truswell – – 68 pts

10th GBR 1434 Lawrie Smith / Richard Parslow / Goncalo Ribeiro / Joao Matos Rosa – – 69 pts

11th GBR 1439 Rob Goddard / Ed Haynes / Joe Burns / Vicky Cowan – – 71 pts

12th GB 1352 thomas abrey / Matt Reid / Dom Mortimer – – 86 pts

13th GBR 1431 David Franks / Graham Sunderland / Vita Heathcote / Ryan Orr – – 88 pts

14th GBR 957 Angus Galloway / Matias Sabate / Ed White – – 95.5 pts

15th GBR 1194 Sam Jones / Willow Bland / Alistair Grant / Thomas Collyer – – 98 pts

16th GBR 782 Jake Hardman / Tiger Tellwright / Alex Smerdon / Carys Randeria – – 103 pts

17th GBR 927 Ines Pont Sanchis / Tiarnan Finney / JJ Marie / Rory Rose – – 105 pts

18th GBR 1227 Allan Manuel / Stephen Rarity / David Kelly – – 108 pts

19th GBR 1148 Murray Chapples / Ben Palmer / Matt Hannaby – – 123 pts

20th GBR 1271 Andrew Wishart / Thea Crawshaw / James Cunnison / Anna Watkins/Matt Sterett – – 132 pts

21st GBR 1014 Azat Ulutas / Jamal Ganiyu / Jahvarn Knight / Brandom Morales – – 155 pts