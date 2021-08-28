Andy Davis is 2021 Solo National Champion

With no racing possible on the final day of the 2021 Solo National Championship at Mounts Bay SC results are as posted Wednesday.

Andy Davis is the 2021 Solo Champion, he finished with 15 points, four points ahead of Tom Gillard on 19 points, and Paul Ellis third with 38 points.

Davis and Gillard dominated the event, with their consistancy, able to discard their only double figure scores.

Gillard lost his chance of a significant race win when in race 3 he led the whole fleet across the wrong finish line, resulting in a fleet mass DSQ!

Oliver Davenport took two race wins in the final three races, but too late to effect the two leaders . . . he finished fourth.

Rooster Solo National Championship 2021 – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (98 entries)

1st 5967 Andy Davis 2 3 4 2 ‑12 1 3 – – 15 pts

2nd 5675 Thomas Gillard 5 1 ‑10 3 2 3 5 – – 19 pts

3rd 5574 Paul Ellis 21 8 2 1 4 2 (OCS) – – 38 pts

4th 5954 Oliver Davenport 18 2 ‑50 11 1 10 1 – – 43 pts

5th 5831 Richard Lovering 7 12 ‑40 4 5 5 21 – – 54 pts

6th 5781 Alex Butler 1 ‑22 5 6 10 22 12 – – 56 pts

7th 5868 Andy Tunnicliffe 9 19 18 9 7 7 ‑37 – – 69 pts

8th 5918 Chris Brown 12 13 9 ‑16 14 14 10 – – 72 pts

9th 5966 Tim Law 14 15 21 14 3 21 ‑23 – – 88 pts

10th 5914 Paul Davis 16 11 ‑41 13 28 13 7 – – 88 pts

