ILCA Open & National Championships – Day 1 at Hayling Island

The first day of the ILCA 2023 Open & National Championships took place at Hayling Island SC in sunshine and light breezes.

Although the three fleets had problems overcoming the flood tide in the light early breeze to reach their race areas in the Solent, once the breeze stabalized two races were completed for each fleet.

In the ILCA 6 and 7 fleets, with the top sailors competing in Olympic Classes World Championships in The Hague, the titles are wide open.

In the ILCA 7, leading after two races is Sebastian Kempe (BER) with 3 pts, second Stefan Elliott-Shircore (AUS) with 4 pts and third James Foster (GBR) on 5 pts.

Leading the ILCA 6 after two races is Ben Elvin (GBR) who won both races, on 2 pts. Second is Josh Lyttle with 4 pts, and third Fred Salter on 7 pts.

And in the ILCA 4, the leader is Jaspar Nielsen (CAY) with 4 pts, second Will Hakes (GBR) with 5 pts and in third place Leo Yates (GBR) on 9 pts.

ILCA7 2023 Nationals Day 1 – Leaders after 2 races (57 Entries)

ILCA6 2023 Nationals Day 1 – Leaders after 2 races (114 Entries)

ILCA4 2023 Nationals Day 1 – Leaders after 2 races (73 Entries)

Full ILCA results available here . . .