Sailing World Championships – What a difference a Gold medal makes

The Netherlands emerged as the most successful nation at the Sailing World Championships, claiming the President of the IOC Trophy for best nation.

Two Gold and a Silver medal saw them finish ahead of Israel who were second nation thanks to gold and silver, with Australia, France, Italy, Japan and Sweden all level in third.

Britain finished 10th in the IOC Medal Ranking with two Silver and three bronze medals.

While this gave the British Team bragging rights for the most medals, rankings for the World and Olympic events are based on type of medals and here the Brits did not score well as they failed to win any Gold medals.

Within the RYA British Sailing Team the selected ‘short list‘ were best British performers, except in the 470, where the reletively new team of Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube finished 13th, a couple of point ahead of Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris.

In the qualification stuation for Paris 2024, Britain has qualified for eight of the ten sailing events . . . they still need to qualify for the men’s Kite and the mixed 470 events.

In the para competition, held at nearby Braassemermeer Lake, Rory McKinna narrowly missed the podium in the men’s Hansa 303 class while Adam Billany and Emily Wright were 11th in the RS Venture Connect.

The next chance to qualify for the Kite event is at the Formula Kite Europeans at Eastney, Portsmouth UK, between 19 and 25 September 2023.

British Sailing Team finishing positions for the Olympic Test – World Sailing events:

Nacra 17 Mixed – John Gimson and Anna Burnet – – 3rd – 2nd

iQFOiL Women – Emma Wilson – – 9th – 3rd

iQFOiL Men – Sam Sills – – 7th – 5th

Formula Kite Men – Connor Bainbridge – – 2nd – 12th

Formula Kite Women – Ellie Aldridge – – 2nd – 2nd

ILCA 6 Women – Hannah Snellgrove – – 9th – 11th

ILCA 7 Men – Micky Beckett – – – 2nd – 2nd

49er Men – James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – – – 9th – 6th

49erFX Women – Saskia Tidey and Freya Black – – – 7th – 5th

470 Mixed – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris – – 13th – 15th

2023 World Championship Medal Rankings

Gold Silver Bronze – – Total

1st NED 2 1 0 – – 3 Medals & winners of the President of the IOC Trophy

2nd ISR 1 1 0 – – 2 Medals

3rd AUS 1 0 1 – – 2 Medals

4th FRA 1 0 1 – – 2 Medals

5th ITA 1 0 1 – – 2 Medals

6th JPN 1 0 1 – – 2 Medals

7th SWE 1 0 1 – – 2 Medals

8th HUN 1 0 0 – – 1 Medals

9th SGP 1 0 0 – – 1 Medals

10th GBR 0 3 2 – – 5 Medals

11th SUI 0 2 0 – – 2 Medals

12th ESP 0 1 1 – – 2 Medals

13th GER 0 1 0 – – 1 Medals

14th SLO 0 1 0 – – 1 Medals

15th DEN 0 0 1 – – 1 Medals

16th NZL 0 0 1 – – 1 Medals

