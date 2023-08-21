Sailing World Championships – What a difference a Gold medal makes

The Netherlands emerged as the most successful nation at the Sailing World Championships, claiming the President of the IOC Trophy for best nation.
Two Gold and a Silver medal saw them finish ahead of Israel who were second nation thanks to gold and silver, with Australia, France, Italy, Japan and Sweden all level in third.
Britain finished 10th in the IOC Medal Ranking with two Silver and three bronze medals.
While this gave the British Team bragging rights for the most medals, rankings for the World and Olympic events are based on type of medals and here the Brits did not score well as they failed to win any Gold medals.
Within the RYA British Sailing Team the selected ‘short list‘ were best British performers, except in the 470, where the reletively new team of Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube finished 13th, a couple of point ahead of Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris.
In the qualification stuation for Paris 2024, Britain has qualified for eight of the ten sailing events . . . they still need to qualify for the men’s Kite and the mixed 470 events.
In the para competition, held at nearby Braassemermeer Lake, Rory McKinna narrowly missed the podium in the men’s Hansa 303 class while Adam Billany and Emily Wright were 11th in the RS Venture Connect.
The next chance to qualify for the Kite event is at the Formula Kite Europeans at Eastney, Portsmouth UK, between 19 and 25 September 2023.
British Sailing Team finishing positions for the Olympic Test – World Sailing events:
Nacra 17 Mixed – John Gimson and Anna Burnet – – 3rd – 2nd
iQFOiL Women – Emma Wilson – – 9th – 3rd
iQFOiL Men – Sam Sills – – 7th – 5th
Formula Kite Men – Connor Bainbridge – – 2nd – 12th
Formula Kite Women – Ellie Aldridge – – 2nd – 2nd
ILCA 6 Women – Hannah Snellgrove – – 9th – 11th
ILCA 7 Men – Micky Beckett – – – 2nd – 2nd
49er Men – James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – – – 9th – 6th
49erFX Women – Saskia Tidey and Freya Black – – – 7th – 5th
470 Mixed – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris – – 13th – 15th
2023 World Championship Medal Rankings
Gold Silver Bronze – – Total
1st NED 2 1 0 – – 3 Medals & winners of the President of the IOC Trophy
2nd ISR 1 1 0 – – 2 Medals
3rd AUS 1 0 1 – – 2 Medals
4th FRA 1 0 1 – – 2 Medals
5th ITA 1 0 1 – – 2 Medals
6th JPN 1 0 1 – – 2 Medals
7th SWE 1 0 1 – – 2 Medals
8th HUN 1 0 0 – – 1 Medals
9th SGP 1 0 0 – – 1 Medals
10th GBR 0 3 2 – – 5 Medals
11th SUI 0 2 0 – – 2 Medals
12th ESP 0 1 1 – – 2 Medals
13th GER 0 1 0 – – 1 Medals
14th SLO 0 1 0 – – 1 Medals
15th DEN 0 0 1 – – 1 Medals
16th NZL 0 0 1 – – 1 Medals
