ILCA 2023 Open & Nationals – Day 2

Day 2 of the ILCA 2023 Open & National Championships at Hayling Island SC.

The day started with very light breezes again but eventually the three fleets managed to complete two more races.

In the ILCA 7 the discard helped Stefan Elliott-Shircore (AUS) move into the lead tied on on 6 pts with Sebastian Kempe (BER). James Foster (GBR) holds onto third place with 9 pts.

Race winners were Jame Percival- Cooke in 4th place and Lukre Anstey in 6th place.

In the ILCA 6 Jon Emmett moves up into second with back-to-back flight wins, but Ben Elvin (GBR) retains his lead with 12 pts, and Josh Lyttle is third with 15 pts.

Thommie Grit also took back-to-back flight wins to add to his win on day 1, and is now in 5th with 20 pts.

In the ILCA 4 Leo Yates (GBR) takes the lead after a 2 and 1 with 4 pts.

Overnight leader Jaspar Nielsen (CAY) is now second with 7 pts and Archie Munro-Price (GBR) who won the first race of the day is now third with 10 pts.



ILCA 7 National Championship – Day 2 after 4 races (57 Entries)

ILCA 6 National Championship – Day 2 after 4 races (114 Entries)

ILCA 4 National Championship – Day 2 after 4 races (73 Entries)



Full ILCA results available here . . .