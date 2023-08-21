Tempest Worlds – First day to Lars and Leif Bahr

The first day of the Tempest World Championships and Lars and Leif Bahr (GER) are leaders after taking wins in both races.

The championship is taking place on the Solent off Portsmouth, UK, with 26 entries from six countries.

Still very popular in Europe, especially in Germany, the strength of the former Olympic class (1972 – 76) there is highlighted by the first five places going to German teams.

Lars and Leif Bahr took back-to-back wins, both times with Kicker Schäfer and Gusti Trimpl taking second.

Third in the first race was Stefan Durach and Christopher Kopp (3, 7) and in the second race Frank Weigelt and Christian Rusitschka (6, 3) who just edge into third overall.

Best placed British crew were Jon Modral-Gibbons and Colin Meadows (9, 10) taking tenth overall, tied on 19 points with Michael Schmohl and Ralph Ostertag (GER), and Emmanuel Desfond and Bruno Ricciardi (FRA).

2023 Tempest World Championships – After 2 races (266 entries)

1st GER 1128 Lars and Leif Bahr 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd GER 1197 Kicker Schäfer and Gusti Trimpl 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd GER 1087 Frank Weigelt and Christian Rusitschka 6 3 – – 9 pts

4th GER 1196 Stefan Durach and Christopher Kopp 3 7 – – 10 pts

5th GER 1192 Stefan Schollmayer and Alexander Mertens 4 8 – – 12 pts

6th USA 1151 Meg Engelmann and Florian Fischer 8 6 – – 14 pts

7th GER 1187 Herbert Kujan and Alexander Morgenstern 14 4 – – 18 pts

8th GER 1142 Michael Schmohl and Ralph Ostertag 5 14 – – 19 pts

9th FRA 1147 Jean Thierry and Lancelot Pascal 7 12 – – 19 pts

10th GBR 1161 Jon Modral-Gibbons and Colin Meadows 9 10 – – 19 pts

11th GER 1191 Christoph Mehrwald and Simon Gratz 13 11 – – 24 pts

12th FRA 1199 Emmanuel Desfond and Bruno Ricciardi 10 15 – – 25 pts

13th GER 1137 Nikolaus Magg and Dominik Wördehoff 12 13 – – 25 pts

14th AUT 1193 Manfred Schumi and Bernd Schumann 21 5 – – 26 pts

15th GER 1140 Patrick Bornikoel and Alexander Lüllmann 17 9 – – 26 pts

16th FRA 1198 Patrice Rouanet and Agnès Rouanet 11 17 – – 28 pts

17th GER 1133 Helmut Quermann and Renate Quermann 16 18 – – 34 pts

18th GBR 1181 Keith Lockey and Paul Adams 19 16 – – 35 pts

19th GBR 1111 John Robinson and Lindsay Whitehead 15 21 – – 36 pts

20th GBR 1089 Derek Budden and Lee Cullen 18 20 – – 38 pts

21st GBR 1123 Graham Donkin and David Lyons 23 19 – – 42 pts

22nd IRL 793 Liam Gray and Unknown Time 20 22 – – 42 pts

23rd GBR 680 Simon Hall and Rachael Roberts 25 23 – – 48 pts

24th GBR 813 Ralph Budden and Caren Kirkwood 24 24 – – 48 pts

25th GBR 1185 Charles Hawkins and Andrew Hawkins 22 27.0 – – 49 pts

26th GBR 1069 Daniel Bryson and Unknown 26 27.0 – – 53 pts