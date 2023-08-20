2023 World Championships – Final Golds for AUS and HUN

Final day of the 2023 World Championships at The Hague, Holland.

The Final result of the men’s ILCA 7 was a rerun of the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event, with Matt Wearn (AUS) taking Gold ahead of Britain’s Mickey Beckett, who had led the competition all week before stumbling in the final race of the opening series.

Wearn had all but wrapped up ILCA 7 gold on Saturday, only needing to avoid a penalty in the Medal race to take victory.

This he did with a sixth place to clinch Gold.

The bigger question in the ILCA 7 was over who would take silver and bronze.

Beckett had led the competition all week, before the final race of the opening series, when he dropped to third.

George Gautrey (NZL) went into the Medal race with a one-point lead over Beckett.

But Beckett recovered to claim the Silver with a second in the medal race behind 2020 world champion Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (FRA), Gautrey settling for Bronze.

In the women’s ILCA 6 Hungary’s Maria Erdi came through an exceptionally tight medal race to claim the final gold of the 2023 Allianz Sailing World Championships in The Hague.

Erdi went into the ILCA 6 medal race in third spot, but was able to step up in the medal race, finishing third, which was enough to clinch her first world title.

No British competitor made the Medal race cut, Hannah Snellgrove finished 11th overall.

2023 World Championships – Medal Race Leaders and GBR:

ILCA7 Men – Leaders after Medal Race (138 entries)

Gold AUS Matt Wearn 12 – – 83 pts

Silver GBR Michael Beckett 4 – – 96 pts

Bronze NZL George Gautrey 10 – – 101 pts

ILCA6 Women- Leaders after Medal Race (109 entries)

Gold HUN Maria Erdi – – 6 – – 75 pts

Silver SUI Maud Jayet – – 14 – – 79 pts

Bronze DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 12 – – 81 pts