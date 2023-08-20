5.5 Metre – Caracole win Joran Cup on Lac de Neuchâtel

Caracole (SUI 214) of Bernard HAISSLY, Daniel STAMPFLI and Nicolas BERTHOUD has cleaned up in the 5.5 Metre fleet at Cercle de la voile de Grandson, on Lac de Neuchâtel, Switzerland.

Just two days after winning the Swiss Open, they also won the Joran Cup, counting only first and second places.

With the fleet looking forward to the Scandinavian Gold Cup and World Championship at the Yacht Club Costa Smerelda, in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, in just over a month’s time.



The fleet of 15 moderns from six nations all came to get in some practice and test gear ahead of the world titles.

They were treated to four days of sublime weather and hot competition with the temperature past 30 degrees every day and winds from 5-10 knots.

The organising club, Cercle de la voile de Grandson, were the perfect hosts and talks are already underway for a return.

From 20 September the fleet heads to Porto Cervo for the headline events of the year – the Scandinavian Gold Cup, Class Cups and World Championship, held over 10 days.

With at least 34 entries, including the largest evolution and classic fleets for many years, it will be a great celebration of 5.5 Metre sailing in an fabulous venue.

Results from 2023 Joran Cup

1st SUI 214 Caracole – Bernard HAISSLY – – 8 pts

2nd BAH 25 New Moon III – Mark HOLOWESKO – – 10 pts

3rd POL 17 Aspire – Mateusz KUSZNIEREWICZ – – 16 pts

4th AUS 66 Ku-Ring-Gai III – John BACON – – 19 pts

5th SUI 224 Ali-Baba – Flavio MARAZZI – – – 22 pts