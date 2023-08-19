2023 World Championships – Gold for ISR, NED, SPG and FRA in the foiling board events

Penultimat day at the 2023 World Championships saw the final races for the iQfoil windsurfers and the Formula Kites.

The British Team missed out on Gold, but Eleanor Aldridge took Siver and Lily Young the Bronze behind Lauriane Nolot of France in the women’s Kite.

And Emma Wilson took Bronze in the iQFOil windsurfer behind Israel’s Shahar Tibi and Katy Spychakov.

No GBR medals in the men’s iQFOil windsurfer or Kite, which saw a dramatic Gold finish for 16 year old Max Maeder of Singapore in the Kite, and Gold for Luuc van Opzeeland of Holland in the iQFOil.

Sunday will see the final championship events, the Medal Races for the men and women’s ILCA dinghies.

In the men Michael Beckett in 3rd and Elliot Hanson in 10th will start for Britain, but Aussie Matt Wearn looks to have the Gold settled and Kiwi George Gautrey will be strongly defending his second place.

In the women, Maud Jayet SUI, Anne-Marie Rindom DEN and Maria Erdi HUN will be contesting the podium places, with Marit Bouwmeester NED looking to take advantage of their distraction.

No Brits made the cut for the ILCA 6 Medal race.

2023 World Championships – Medal Race Leaders and GBR:

iQFOiL Women – Leaders after Medal Series (88 entries)

Gold ISR Shahar Tibi

Silver ISR Katy Spychakov

Bronze GBR Emma Wilson

iQFOiL Men – Leaders after Medal Series (93 entries)

Gold NED Luuc van Opzeeland

Silver GER Sebastian Kordel

Bronze ITA Nicolo Renna

Best GBR

5th GBR Sam Sills

Kite Men – Leaders Medal Series (84 entries)

Gold SGP Maximilian Maeder

Silver SLO Toni Vodisek

Bronze FRA Axel Mazella

Best GBR:

12th GBR Connor Bainbridge

Kite Women- Leaders after Medal Series (53 entries)

Gold FRA Lauriane Nolot

Silver GBR Eleanor Aldridge

Bronze GBR Lily Young

Other GBR

4th GBR Katie Dabson