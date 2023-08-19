Caracole wins 5.5 Metre Swiss Open in Grandson

Caracole (SUI 214) of Bernard HAISSLY, Daniel STAMPFLI and Nicolas BERTHOUD) has won the 2023 5.5 Metre Swiss Open at Cercle de la voile de Grandson, on Lac de Neuchâtel, Switzerland.

An amazingly consistent performance left them two points ahead of Day 1 leaders Aspire (POL 17) of Mateusz KUSZNIEREWICZ, Przemysław GACEK and Ed WRIGHT.

However, Artemis (NOR 57) of Kristian NERGAARD, Trond SOLLI-SÆTHER and Anders PEDERSEN made the best of the day to move up to third overall. Fourteen 5.5 Metres from six nations were taking part.

In soaring temperatures, light winds and under sunny skies, it was a great day for sailing.

Race wins went to Caracole, Artemis and Shaolin (SUI 226) of Philippe DURR, Hans von WERDT and Andreas KINDLIMANN.

After a difficult first day, Artemis came out of the first start at the boat end and dominated the right to lead round the top. However, Caracole sailed a better second upwind to take the lead and cross first while Aspire moved up to second on the final downwind.

Artemis again led at the top in the second race, but this time lead all the way round to win from New Moon III (BAH 25) Mark HOLOWESKO, Christoph BURGER and Peter VLASOV and Ku-Ring-Gai III (AUS 66) of John BACON, Terry WETTON and James MAYJOR.

Aspire looked like they had picked up some week and had speed problems and dropped through the fleet.

It all came down to the final race, but again Aspire struggled to keep up, dropping to eighth, while Caracole crossed in fourth to take the title.

Ku-Ring-Gai III rounded first and held the lead to the gate, but then Shaolin moved in front and extended for the win from Artemis and Ku-Ring-Gai III.

5.5 Metre Swiss Open after 6 races (14 entries)

1st SUI 214 Bernard HAISSLY 2 2 1 1 -4 4 – – 10 pts

2nd POL 17 Mateusz KUSZNIEREWICZ 1 1 2 2 6 -8 – – 12 pts

3rd NOR 57 Kristian NERGAARD -7 4 6 3 1 2 – – 16 pts

4th BAH 25 Mark HOLOWESKO 4 3 5 4 2 -7 – – 18 pts

5th AUS 66 John BACON 3 -8 3 7 3 3 – – 19 pts

6th SUI 226 Philippe DURR 8 -9 4 8 8 1 – – 29 pts

7th GER 125 Wolf-Eberhard RICHTER 9 5 -12 6 9 5 – – 34 pts

8th SUI 232 Jürg MENZI 12 7 9 5 7 -13 – – 40 pts

9th SUI 217 Andre BERNHEIM 10 11 -14 10 5 6 – – 42 pts

10th SUI 218 Philippe KOLLY 6 -13 7 13 11 12 – – 49 pts

11th SUI 201 Reinhard SUHNER -14 6 10 12 10 11 – – 49 pts

12th SUI 211 George PRAPOPOULOS -13 12 8 9 13 9 – – 51 pts

13th SUI 219 Daniel SCHENKER 5 10 13 11 -14 14 – – 53 pts

14th NOR 69 Bent WILHELMSEN 11 -14 11 14 12 10 – – 58 pts