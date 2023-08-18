World Championships – Kite and Board Title races set for Saturday

With sailing at the 2023 World Championships much reduced on Friday only the 49er class managed to complete their Medal race.

This left the iQFOil and Formula Kite fleets to settle their Medal series on Saturday.

And from the make-up of the top ten qualifiers Britain could finish the day with a fist-full of medals or stories of what might have been.

In the iQFOiL, Emma Wilson (GBR) and Nicolo Renna (ITA) are both guaranteed medals in their respective events.

Wilson finished top of the iQFOiL Women standings and qualifies directly for the three-person final, while Israeli pair Shahar Tibi and Katy Spychakov are through to the semi-final.

Athletes from fourth to tenth will compete in the quarter-final to keep their own medal hopes alive, including defending champion Marta Maggetti (ITA).

In the iQFOiL Men, Renna is also straight through to the final, with Sebastian Kordel (GER) and Luuc van Opzeeland (NED) in the semis.

Among those having to go through the quarter-final route is Britain’s Sam Sills, in good company with Olympic RS:X silver medallist Thomas Goyard (FRA).

In the Formula Kite Women, Lauriane Nolot (FRA) is through to the final and will carry two of the three wins that she needs for gold.

Just behind her is Ellie Aldridge (GBR), who will carry one win into the final, while the next eight competitors, including six-time defending champion Daniela Moroz (USA), will have to go through the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will include another three British competitors, Lily Young, Katie Dabson and Madeleine Anderson all vying for podium places.

In the Formula Kite Men, Toni Vodisek (SLO) takes two wins into the final, with Maximilian Maeder (SGP) just behind him with one victory.

The remaining eight competitors will compete in the semi-finals, among them Paris 2024 Test Event winner Axel Mazella (FRA).

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge just missed the top ten cut, finishing in 12th overall.

The ILCA 6 and 7 will also be playing catch-up hoping to complete their final two races to decide the Medal race make-up for Sunday.

Related Post:

2023 World Championships – 49er and 49erFX Titles for Holland and Sweden