2023 World Championships – 49er and 49erFX Titles for

Second Day of World Titles at the 2023 World Championships in The Hague, Holland.

Medal races were scheduled for the men’s 49er and the women’s 49erFX, but racing conditions did arrive until late in the day, with only the men getting their race completed.

Gold went to Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken, who finished 9th in the medal race to confirm their third 49er World Title.

Silver went to the Swiss pair Sebastien Schneiter and Arno de Planta and Bronze to Diego Botin le Chever and Florian Trittel Paul of Spain.

Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt slipped a couple of places finishing 7th in the medal race and 6th overall.

49er Men – Leaders after Medal Race (83 entries)



Gold NED Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken – – 18 – – 63 pts

Silver SUI Sebastien Schneiter and Arno de Planta – – 16 – – 91 pts

Bronze ESP Diego Botin le Chever and Florian Trittel Paul – – 20 – – 91.8 pts

4th NZL Isaac Kale McHardie and William McKenzie – – 2 – – 99 pts

5th USA Andrew Mollerus and Ian Macdiarmid – – 10 – – 100 pts

6th GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – – 14 – – 100 pts

7th POL Lukasz Przybytek and Jacek Piasecki – – 4 – – 108 pts

8th CRO Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela – – 6 – – 109 pts

9th USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken – – 8 – – 116 pts

10th POL Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki – – 12 – – 116 pts

The women’s 49erFX Medal race over-ran the time limit and was decided on the final series points.

Gold went to Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler of Sweden with a huge 36 point advantage.

Silver to Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz, and Bronze to Australia’s Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine.

Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey finished in 5th place overall.

Next Medal races are for the Formula Kite and Windsurfing events on Saturday.

49erFX Women- Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (59 entries)

Gold SWE Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler – – 48 pts

Silver NED Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz – – 84 pts

Bronze AUS Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine – – 88 pts

4th BEL Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts – – 99 pts

5th GBR Freya Black and Saskia Tidey – – 101 pts

6th NZL Jo Aleh and Molly Meech – – 106 pts

7th USA Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea – – 108 pts

8th NOR Pia Dahl Andersen and Nora Edland – – 109 pts

9th ESP Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo – – 118 pts

10th DEN Johanne Schmidt and Andrea Schmidt – – 125 pts