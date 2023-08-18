Aspire leads 5.5 Metre Swiss Open after first day

Aspire (POL 17) of Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Przemysław Gacek and Ed Wright leads the 2023 5.5 Metre Swiss Open after three races were sailed.

Racing is taking place from Cercle de la voile de Grandson, on Lac de Neuchâtel, Switzerland.

A north-easterly thermal wind filled in just before the start time at 14.00 to build to 8-9 knots through the hot afternoon.

Caracole (SUI 214) of Bernard Haissley, Daniel Stampfli and Nicolas Bertthoud sits in second after winning the final race

New Moon III (BAH 25) Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Peter Vlasov is third.



The Swiss Open concludes Friday before the Joran Cup is raced over Saturday and Sunday.

5.5 Metre Swiss Open after 3 races (14 entries)

1st POL 17 Mateusz KUSZNIEREWICZ 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

2nd SUI 214 Bernard HAISSLY 2 2 1 – – 5 pts

3rd BAH 25 Mark HOLOWESKO 4 3 5 – – 12 pts

4th AUS 66 Terry WETTON 3 8 3 14 pts

5th NOR 57 Kristian NERGAARD 7 4 6 – – 17 pts

6th SUI 226 Philippe DURR 8 9 4 – – 21 pts

7th GER 125 Wolf-Eberhard RICHTER 9 5 12 – – 26 pts

8th SUI 218 Philippe KOLLY 6 13 7 – – 26 pts

9th SUI 219 Daniel SCHENKER 5 10 13 – – 28 pts

10th SUI 232 Jürg MENZI 12 7 9 – – 28 pts