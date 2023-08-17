World Championships at The Hague heading to Medal weekend

Thursday, day 7 of racing at the 2023 World Championships at The Hague, Holland.

While the first Titles have been awarded and two more will be decided on Friday – 49er and 49erFX – racing continues for the six other classes.

In the ILCA 7 Micky Beckett (GBR) and Matt Wearn (AUS) have moved 20 point clear of the field with two more races to go before hte Medal race.

Beckett recovered from a difficult position in the second race of the day to finish eighth, and still holds an 11-point lead over Wearn.

The bigger gap comes after the Australian however, with George Gautrey (NZL) 21 points back in third, followed closely by Pavlos Kontides (CYP) and Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (FRA).

In the ILCA 6 Belgium’s two-time world champion Emma Plasschaert moved into top spot in the ILCA 6 standings but there are still a host of contenders battling for the title.

Plasschaert sits on 42 points, one clear of Erdi, while Maud Jayet (SUI) – last year’s silver medallist – had a strong day to move up to third, while Josefin Olsson (SWE) is fourth, with 11 points splitting the top four.

In iQFOiL women two wins were enough to keep Emma Wilson (GBR) in top spot in the iQFOiL Women with an 11-point lead over Shahar Tibi, the first of three Israelis in the top five.

Her compatriot Katy Spychakov is third, with fellow Israeli Paris Test Event winner Sharon Kantor in fifth, either side of defending champion Marta Maggetti (ITA).

In the men a strong day from Nicolo Renna allowed him to open up a gap at the top of the iQFOiL Men standings, the Italian finishing the day with a race win. Sam Sills (GBR) is 10th.

Formula Kite men had five different winners, including Toni Vodisek (SLO), who stays top of the pile on 22 points.

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge is 12th with a last chance to make the Medal knock-out series.

Meanwhile, in the Formula Kite Women, Lauriane Nolot (FRA) finished the day with two wins to consolidate her place at the top of the standings.

She leads by six points from Ellie Aldridge (GBR), who has now opened up a 25-point lead over compatriot Lily Young in third.

Day 7 – 2023 World Championships – Leaders and GBR:

ILCA7 Men- Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (138 entries)

1st GBR Michael Beckett 3 1 3 2 BFD 2 5 8 – – 24 pts

2nd AUS Matt Wearn -11 11 6 5 1 3 2 7 – – 35 pts

3rd NZL George Gautrey 15 16 3 4 16 1 1 -26 – – 56 pts

ILCA6 Women- Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (109 entries)

1st BEL Emma Plasschaert 7 11 -30 2 2 3 15 2 – – 42 pts

2nd HUN Maria Erdi 5 1 3 7 17 4 -22 6 – – 43 pts

3rd SUI Maud Jayet 21 15 -43 1 1 2 2 7 – – 49 pts

Best GBR

10th GBR Hannah Snellgrove 28 3 22 2 7 15 3 -40 – – 80 pts

iQFOiL Men- Leaders after 14 races, 3 Discard (93 entries)

1st ITA Nicolo Renna -15 3 3 5 -9 5 1 1 1 1 -11 4 3 1 – – 28 pts – –

2nd GER Sebastian Kordel 9.3 3 1 1 4 -31 -27 1 1 3 6 3 -19 7 – – 39.3 pts

3rd NED Luuc van Opzeeland 1 5 1 3 -6 1 3 -21 5 2 -12 6 9 4 – – 40 pts

Best GBR

10th GBR Sam Sills 9 1 17 -29 5 15 13 -19 7 10 9 11 7 -31 – – 104 pts

iQFOiL Women- Leaders after 14 races, 3 Discard (88 entries)

1st GBR Emma Wilson 4 3 2 1 2 -7 -7 1 3 -10 1 1 3 6 – – 27 pts

2nd ISR Shahar Tibi 3 -10 1 8 5 3 -11 1 1 -15 4 5 6 1 – – 38 pts

3rd ISR Katy Spychakov 5 2 5 3 -19 5 (47) BFD 1 7 -28 7 2 1 2 – – 40 pts

Kite Men- Leaders after 16 races, 2 Discard (84 entries)

1st SLO Toni Vodisek 1 1 1 3 -4 1 1 2 1 2 1 1 -11 4 -17 3 – – 22 pts

2nd SGP Maximilian Maeder 1 1 1 2 2 1 1 1 2 4 -8 2 -9 3 -7 2 – – 23 pts

3rd ITA Riccardo Pianosi 1 4 2 1 -5 4 4 3 5 3 3 -7 7 -12 5 1 – – 43 pts

Best GBR

12th GBR Connor Bainbridge -14 3 4 2 5 7 11 3 1 5 5 8 10 -15 6 -23 – – 70 pts

Kite Women- Leaders after 16 races, 2 Discard (53 entries)

1st FRA Lauriane Nolot -7 1 1 2 -28 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 -4 4 1 1 – – 18 pts

2nd GBR Eleanor Aldridge -13 -28 2 2 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 3 2 2 3 -7 – – 24 pts

3rd GBR Lily Young -28 2 2 1 2 -28 2 3 -28 6 2 4 9 9 5 2 – – 49 pts