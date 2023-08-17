Dragon Edinburgh Cup – Peter Gilmour takes overall lead after 4 races

Peter Gilmour sailing YRED moves into the lead of the 75th Edinburgh Cup and UK Dragon Grand Prix with two race wins on Thursday.

Gilmour (2,6,1,1) tops the leaderboard with ten points. Second is Lawrie Smith (1,1,12,2) sailing ALFIE with 16 pts, and third Grant Gordon (3,3,9,4) sailing LOUISE RACING with 19 pts.

In the first race of the day, Gilmour took the win ahead of Peter Cunningham on POWERPLAY with Andy Beadsworth on PROVEZZA DRAGON third, fourth was JERBOA of Gavia Wilkinson-Cox.

The second race (R4) saw Smith recover to finish second behind Gilmour, and Cunningham took third, with Gordon fourth.

Beadsworth was called over at the start of the second race, which drops him to 12th overall.

Edinburgh Cup and UK Dragon Grand Prix – Leaders after 4 races (41 entries)

1 JPN 56 YRED – – Peter Gilmour 2 6 1 1 – – 10 pts

2 GBR 815 ALFIE – – Lawrie Smith 1 1 12 2 – – 16 pts

3 GBR 820 LOUISE RACING – – Grant Gordon 3 3 9 4 – – 19 pts

4 CAY 9 POWERPLAY – – Peter Cunningham 13 10 2 3 – – 28 pts

5 SWE 800 MISS BEHAVIOUR – – Jan Secher 5 11 7 5 – – 28 pts

6 GBR 831 JERBOA – – Gavia Wilkinson-Cox 6 7 4 17 – – 34 pts

7 GBR 192 BLUEBOTTLE – – Graham Bailey 10 13 6 9 – – 38 pts

8 FRA 428 BANDE A PART – – Gery Trentesaux 16 8 5 12 – – 41 pts

9 GER 1075 GRACE – – Hannes Hollaender 11 4 8 21 – – 44 pts

10 GBR 818 TRUE STORY – – Martin Payne 18 5 11 10 – – 44 pts

11 GBR 753 FIT CHICK (C) – – Chris Grosscurth 9 9 16 16 – – 50 pts

12 TUR 12 PROVEZZA DRAGON – – Andy Beadsworth 4 2 3 42/BFD – – 51 pts

13 AUS 551 YEAHNAH – – Pete Cooke 8 12 18 15 – – 53 pts

14 GBR 633 FEI-LIN’S FLIRTATION – – Ron James 12 14 13 18 – – 57 pts

15 IRL 201 JAGUAR SAILING TEAM (C) – – Martin Byrne 7 22 22 8 – – 59 pts

16 SUI 313 FREE – – Dirk Oldenburg 14 24 17 7 – – 62 pts

17 GBR 763 BERTIE (C) – – Simon Barter 22 15 14 11 – – 62 pts

18 GBR 682 ECSTATIC – – Eric Williams 23 16 10 19 – – 68 pts

19 GBR 822 DANISH BLUE (C) – – Poul Richard Hoj Jensen 17 17 20 14 – – 68 pts

20 GBR 585 FULL SPEED (Corinthian) – – William Swigart 21 23 21 6 – – 71 pts

