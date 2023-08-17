2023 World Championships – First Titles awarded to Nacra 17 and 470

Race Day 7 at the 2023 World Championships in The Hague, Holland, with the first Medals awarded.
First Medal race of the event was for the Nacra 17 multihull and as expected Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy made no mistakes, winning the final race to confirm their World Title.
Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet took the Silver and Emil Jarudd and Hanna Jonsson of Sweden the Bronze.
Nacra17 Mixed – Final Leaders after Medal race. (49 entries)
Gold ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti – – 2 – – 31 pts
Silver GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet – – 12 – – 57 pts
Bronze SWE Emil Jarudd and Hanna Jonsson – – 4 – – 66 pts
4th NED Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer – – 8 – – 71 pts
5th ITA Vittorio Bissaro and Maellle Frascari – – 10 – – 76 pts
6th ITA Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei – – 14 – – 81 pts
7th GER Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer – – 6 – – 85 pts
8th NZL Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson – – 16 – – 93 pts
9th ARG Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco – – 20 – – 93 pts
10th FIN Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen – – 18 – – 99 pts
Second Medal Race was the mixed 470 Dinghy
Second Medal race of the event was for the mixed 470 dinghy where Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka of Japan finished fifth but still take the World title with a 36 pt advantage.
Claimin Silver it was Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman, and after a maasive effort Japan’s Tetsuya Isozaki and Yurie Seki took the Bronze.
Britain failed to make the Medal race. Best placed were Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris 14th.
Next Medal races are for the 49er and 494r FX on Friday.
470 Mixed- Final Leaders after Medal race (64 entries)
Gold JPN Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka – – 10 – – 50 pts
Silver ESP Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman – – 8 – – 86 pts
Bronze JPN Tetsuya Isozaki and Yurie Seki – – 6 – – 91 pts
4th AUT Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr – – 12 – – 93 pts
5th GER Malte Winkel and Anastasiya Winkel – – 14 – – 94 pts
6th SWE Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson – – 4 – – 95 pts
7th ISR Nitai Hasson and Noa Lasry – – 2 – – 98 pts
8th GER Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort – – 16 – – 98 pts
9th GER Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth – – 18 – – 114 pts
10th POR Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao – – 20 – – 116 pts