2023 World Championships – First Titles awarded to Nacra 17 and 470

Race Day 7 at the 2023 World Championships in The Hague, Holland, with the first Medals awarded.



First Medal race of the event was for the Nacra 17 multihull and as expected Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy made no mistakes, winning the final race to confirm their World Title.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet took the Silver and Emil Jarudd and Hanna Jonsson of Sweden the Bronze.



Nacra17 Mixed – Final Leaders after Medal race. (49 entries)

Gold ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti – – 2 – – 31 pts

Silver GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet – – 12 – – 57 pts

Bronze SWE Emil Jarudd and Hanna Jonsson – – 4 – – 66 pts

4th NED Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer – – 8 – – 71 pts

5th ITA Vittorio Bissaro and Maellle Frascari – – 10 – – 76 pts

6th ITA Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei – – 14 – – 81 pts

7th GER Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer – – 6 – – 85 pts

8th NZL Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson – – 16 – – 93 pts

9th ARG Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco – – 20 – – 93 pts

10th FIN Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen – – 18 – – 99 pts

Second Medal Race was the mixed 470 Dinghy

Second Medal race of the event was for the mixed 470 dinghy where Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka of Japan finished fifth but still take the World title with a 36 pt advantage.

Claimin Silver it was Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman, and after a maasive effort Japan’s Tetsuya Isozaki and Yurie Seki took the Bronze.

Britain failed to make the Medal race. Best placed were Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris 14th.

Next Medal races are for the 49er and 494r FX on Friday.

470 Mixed- Final Leaders after Medal race (64 entries)

Gold JPN Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka – – 10 – – 50 pts

Silver ESP Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman – – 8 – – 86 pts

Bronze JPN Tetsuya Isozaki and Yurie Seki – – 6 – – 91 pts

4th AUT Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr – – 12 – – 93 pts

5th GER Malte Winkel and Anastasiya Winkel – – 14 – – 94 pts

6th SWE Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson – – 4 – – 95 pts

7th ISR Nitai Hasson and Noa Lasry – – 2 – – 98 pts

8th GER Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort – – 16 – – 98 pts

9th GER Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth – – 18 – – 114 pts

10th POR Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao – – 20 – – 116 pts