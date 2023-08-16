2023 World Championships Day 6 – First Medal Race competitors decided

Day 6 of racing at the 2023 World Championships at The Hague, Holland, with the first four Medal Race qualifiers decided.

The day was also the final Nacra17 race for Santiago Lange (ARG) who is to retire following the 2023 Sailing World Championship after a 43 year career including three Olympic medals.

The sailing hero won medals in three events, including a Gold at Rio 2016 at 54 years old. More incredibly, his Rio gold came after winning a fight against cancer that claimed one of his lungs just months before beginning the Olympic regatta.

Santiago Raul Lange has been sailing with Victoria Travascio at the 2023 Worlds.

The first Medal races are now scheduled for Thursday for the Nacra 17 and the 470 dinghy.

No one is going to catch Italy’s Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti in the Nacra 17 Medal race, unless they fail to finish, but John Gimson and Anna Burnet look safe in second, while third place will be where the action is.

The second Medal race will be for the 470 dinghy wher Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka of Japan have only to complete the race to pick-up Gold.

The battle will be for the other podium places with Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman of Spain and Germany’s Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort leading the pack.

Britain failed to make the Medal race. Best placed were Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris 14th, and Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube 16th.

Friday will see the second tranch of Medal Races.

In the men’s 49er, Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken of Holland have the Gold to loose (with difficulty).

Leaving Spain’s Diego Botin and Florian Trittel Paul, and the Swiss pairSebastien Schneiter and Arno de Planta to decide the other podium places.

Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterrittare are in fourth place after a game-saving final race win Wednesday, but the podium will be a stretch.

In the women’s 49erFX, Sweden’s Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler are another team with the Gold all but theirs.

The Dutch pair Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetzwill tussle with Australia’s Olivia Price Evie Haseldine for the othe podium places.

Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey made the Medal race in fifth place.

Day 5 – 2023 World Championships – Medal Race Leaders and GBR:

Nacra17 Mixed – Leaders after 15 races, 1 discard (49 entries)

1st ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti – – 29 pts

2nd GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet – – 44.5 pts

3rd SWE Emil Jarudd and Hanna Jonsson – – 62 pts

470 Mixed- Leaders after 11 races, 1 discard (64 entries)

1st JPN Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka – – 39 pts

2nd ESP Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman – – 77 pts

3rd GER Malte Winkel and Anastasiya Winkel – – 80 pts

49er Men- Leaders after 15 races, 1 discard (83 entries)

1st NED Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken – – 45 pts

2nd ESP Diego Botin and Florian Trittel Paul – – 71 pts

3rd SUI Sebastien Schneiter and Arno de Planta – – 76 pts

4th GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – – 88 pts

49erFX Women- Leaders after 15 races, 1 discard (59 entries)

1st SWE Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler – – 48 pts

2nd NED Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz – – 84 pts

3rd AUS Olivia Price Evie Haseldine – – 88 pts

4th BEL Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts – – 99 pts

5th GBR Freya Black and Saskia Tidey – – 101 pts

ILCA7 Men- Leaders after 6 races (138 entries)

1st GBR Michael Beckett 3 1 3 2 BFD 2 – – 11 pts

2nd AUS Matt Wearn -11 11 6 5 1 3 – – 26 pts

3rd CYP Pavlos Kontides 4 2 19 1 5 -35 – – 31 pts

ILCA6 Women- Leaders after 6 races (109 entries)

1st HUN Maria Erdi 5 1 3 7 -17 4 – – 20 pts

2nd BEL Emma Plasschaert 7 11 -30 2 2 3 – – 25 pts

3rd AUS Casey Imeneo 16 5 8 -35 3 1 – – 33 pts

Best GBR

10th GBR Hannah Snellgrove -28 3 22 2 7 15 – – 49 pts

iQFOiL Women- Leaders after 9 races, 2 Discard (88 entries)

1st GBR Emma Wilson 4 3 2 1 2 -7 -7 1 3 – – 16 pts

2nd ISR Shahar Tibi 3 -10 1 8 5 3 -11 1 1 – – 22 pts

3rd FRA Helene Noesmoen 5 -7 3 1 1 7 1 -13 7 – – 25 pts

iQFOiL Men- Leaders after 9 races, 2 Discard (93 entries)

1st ITA Nicolo Renna -15 3 3 5 -9 5 1 1 1 – – 19 pts

2nd GER Sebastian Kordel 10.7 3 1 1 4 -31 -27 1 1 – – 21.7 pts

3rd ISR Yoav Omer 5 -11 1 -13 2 9 5 7 5 – – 34 pts

Best GBR:

8th GBR Andy Brown -33 5 7 5 -19 7 11 15 3 – – 53 pts

Kite Men- Leaders after 11 races, 2 Discard (84 entries)

1st SLO Toni Vodisek 1 1 1 -3 -4 1 1 -2 1 2 1 – – 9 pts

2nd SGP Maximilian Maeder 1 1 1 -2 2 1 1 1 2 -4 -8 – – 10 pts

3rd ITA Riccardo Pianosi 1 -4 2 1 -5 4 4 3 -5 3 3 – – 21 pts

Best GBR

8th GBR Connor Bainbridge -14 3 4 2 5 -7 -11 3 1 5 5 – – 28 pts

Kite Women- Leaders after 12 races, 2 Discard (53 entries)

1st FRA Lauriane Nolot -7 1 1 -2 -28 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 – – – – – – – – – – 10 pts

2nd GBR Eleanor Aldridge -13 -28 2 2 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 -3 – – – – – – – – – – 14 pts

3rd GBR Lily Young -28 2 2 1 2 -28 2 3 -28 6 2 4 – – – – – – – – – – 24 pts