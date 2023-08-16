Dragon Edinburgh Cup on hold

No racing on day 2 of the 75th Edinburgh Cup at Cowes as the wind failed to put in apperance.
The original 2 hour postponement was extended to 3 hours and eventually Wednesday’s racing was canelled.
The one upside was that the teams got to watch the England/Australia Women’s Football World Cup Semi-final . . . 3 – 1 to the Lionesses if you happen to have missed it.
Racing is scheduled to take place across four days from 15 August 2023 in the Solent.
Edinburgh Cup and UK Dragon Grand Prix – Leaders after 2 races (41 entries)
1st GBR 815 ALFIE – Lawrie Smith 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd TUR 12 PROVEZZA DRAGON – Andy Beadsworth 4 2 – – 6 pts
3rd GBR 820 LOUISE RACING – Grant Gordon 3 3 – – 6 pts
4th JPN 56 YRED – Peter Gilmour 2 6 – – 8 pts
5th GBR 831 JERBOA – Gavia Wilkinson-Cox 6 7 – – 13 pts
6th GER 1075 GRACE – Hannes Hollaender 11 4 – – 15 pts
7th SWE 800 MISS BEHAVIOUR – Jan Secher 5 11 – – 16 pts
8th GBR 753 FIT CHICK (C) – Chris Grosscurth 9 9 – – 18 pts
9th AUS 551 YEAHNAH – Torvar Mirsky 8 12 – – 20 pts
10th GBR 818 TRUE STORY – Martin Payne 18 5 – – 23 pts