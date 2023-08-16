Dragon Edinburgh Cup on hold

No racing on day 2 of the 75th Edinburgh Cup at Cowes as the wind failed to put in apperance.

The original 2 hour postponement was extended to 3 hours and eventually Wednesday’s racing was canelled.

The one upside was that the teams got to watch the England/Australia Women’s Football World Cup Semi-final . . . 3 – 1 to the Lionesses if you happen to have missed it.

Racing is scheduled to take place across four days from 15 August 2023 in the Solent.

Edinburgh Cup and UK Dragon Grand Prix – Leaders after 2 races (41 entries)

1st GBR 815 ALFIE – Lawrie Smith 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd TUR 12 PROVEZZA DRAGON – Andy Beadsworth 4 2 – – 6 pts

3rd GBR 820 LOUISE RACING – Grant Gordon 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th JPN 56 YRED – Peter Gilmour 2 6 – – 8 pts

5th GBR 831 JERBOA – Gavia Wilkinson-Cox 6 7 – – 13 pts

6th GER 1075 GRACE – Hannes Hollaender 11 4 – – 15 pts

7th SWE 800 MISS BEHAVIOUR – Jan Secher 5 11 – – 16 pts

8th GBR 753 FIT CHICK (C) – Chris Grosscurth 9 9 – – 18 pts

9th AUS 551 YEAHNAH – Torvar Mirsky 8 12 – – 20 pts

10th GBR 818 TRUE STORY – Martin Payne 18 5 – – 23 pts

Full results available here