Lawrie Smith dominates Day 1 of Dragon Edinburgh Cup

Lawrie Smith dominates opening day of 75th Edinburgh Cup and UK Dragon Grand Prix with two race wins.

Andy Beadsworth and Grant Gordon are tied on six points in second and third overall.

Smith, sailing Alfie for the Glandore Yacht Club, gave a sailing masterclass in perfect Solent conditions to claim the first two races on the opening day of the 75th Edinburgh Cup and UK Dragon Grand Prix, sponsored by Clear Solutions, in Cowes.

Andy Beadsworth’s Provezza Dragon from Turkey claimed a fourth and a second, while Grant Gordon’s Louise Racing took a pair of thirds, leaving the two boats tied on six points.

The Royal Yacht Squadron’s Race Committee, led by Race Officer Rob Brown, used their well-rehearsed course “walking” technique, which involves moving the marks for each leg to counteract the tide’s influence, on an approximately two-mile course over the Bramble Bank.



In both races the fleet was initially over eager, and the general recall flag got a workout, but they got away cleanly at the second attempt each time.

The fleet was well spread along the line, although the pin was clearly favoured. Smith did a great job of both starts and led from the outset,going on to extend and take both by an impressive margin.

In the Corinthian Fleet for all amateur crews, Chris Grosscurth’s Fit Chick from the Medway put in an excellent showing taking two ninth places overall to place eighth overall.

Edinburgh Cup and UK Dragon Grand Prix – Leaders afte 2 races (41 entries)

1st GBR 815 ALFIE – Lawrie Smith 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd TUR 12 PROVEZZA DRAGON – Andy Beadsworth 4 2 – – 6 pts

3rd GBR 820 LOUISE RACING – Grant Gordon 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th JPN 56 YRED – Peter Gilmour 2 6 – – 8 pts

5th GBR 831 JERBOA – Gavia Wilkinson-Cox 6 7 – – 13 pts

6th GER 1075 GRACE – Hannes Hollaender 11 4 – – 15 pts

7th SWE 800 MISS BEHAVIOUR – Jan Secher 5 11 – – 16 pts

8th GBR 753 FIT CHICK (C) – Chris Grosscurth 9 9 – – 18 pts

9th AUS 551 YEAHNAH – Torvar Mirsky 8 12 – – 20 pts

10th GBR 818 TRUE STORY – Martin Payne 18 5 – – 23 pts

11th CAY 9 POWERPLAY – Peter Cunningham 13 10 – – 23 pts

12th GBR 192 BLUEBOTTLE – Graham Bailey 10 13 – – 23 pts

13th FRA 428 BANDE A PART – Gery Trentesaux 16 8 – – 24 pts

14th GBR 633 FEI-LIN’S FLIRTATION – Ron James 12 14 – – 26 pts

15th IRL 201 JAGUAR SAILING TEAM (C) – Martin Byrne 7 22 – – 29 pts

16th GBR 816 DREKI – Glynn Williams 15 18 – – 33 pts

17th GBR 822 DANISH BLUE (C) – Poul Richard Hoj Jensen 17 17 – – 34 pts

18th GBR 763 BERTIE (C) – Simon Barter 22 15 – – 37 pts

19th SUI 313 FREE – dirk oldenburg 14 24 – – 38 pts

20th GBR 682 ECSTATIC – Eric Williams 23 16 – – 39 pts

Full results available here