2023 World Championships Day 5 – Medal racing looms for dinghy classes

Day 5 of racing at the 2023 World Championships at The Hague, Holland.

With the start of the gold fleet racing action in the dinghies is switching to making the top ten, who will get to race in the Medal racing.



The first Medal races are now scheduled for Thursday for the Nacra 17 and the 470.



After Tuesday’s racing Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet should start in sceond place in the Nacra, but Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris have yet to make the top 10 in the 470 dinghy.

In the women’s 49erFX, Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler (NED) have a huge lead of 35 pts over second placed Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine (AUS).

Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey are in fourth place with another days racing before their gold medal racing.



In the men’s 49er, Spain’s Diego Botin and Florian Trittel lead the gold fleet with Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken (NED) 0.2 behind them.

In third are Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt who added three more race wins to be 6 pts off the leaders. With three more races before the Medal race, Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes in13th also have a chance to make the top ten.

Also moving into a leading position is Britain’s Michael Beckett in the ILCA 7, one point ahead of Pavlos Kontides (CYP).

In the women’s ILCA 6, Maria Erdi (HUN) one point ahead of Carolina Albano (ITA) with Anne-Marie Rindom (DEN) in third place.

Britain has four competitor’s in the top six of the women’s Kite, which by led by Lauriane Nolot (FRA) thrr points ahead of Eleanor Aldridge (GBR).

In the men’s Kites, Maximilian Maeder (SGP) leads by one point from Toni Vodisek (SLO).

While in the women’s Sebastian Kordel (GER) leads by three points from Emma Wilson (GBR). And in the men, Luuc van Opzeeland (NED) has a four point lead from Nicolo Renna ITA).

Day 5 – 2023 World Championships – Leaders and GBR:

49er Men- Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (83 entries)

1st ESP Diego Botin and Florian Trittel Paul 1 1 5 3 8 3 1 1 2 8 -12 7 – – 39.8 pts

2nd NED Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken 1 4 5 2 1 1 3 5 2 10 -13 6 – – 40 pts

3rd GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt 3 8 7 2 5 8 5 5 1 1 1 -23 – – 46 pts

49erFX Women- Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (59 entries)

1st SWE Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler 2 3 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 2 3 -19 – – 19 pts

2nd AUS Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine 1 4 2 3 2 5 3 10 9 3 12 -23 – – 54 pts

3rd USA Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea 1 6 8 14 1 7 2 2 -16 9 4 1 – – 55 pts

4th GBR Freya Black and Saskia Tidey 9 2 3 10 11 2 6 2 2 8 6 -20 – – 61 pts

470 Mixed- Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (64 entries)

1st JPN Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka 1 4 1 -6 3 2 5 1 – – 17 pts

2nd GER Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort -18 9 1 5 3 1 4 18 – – 41 pts

3rd JPN Tetsuya Isozaki and Yurie Seki 6 8 12 1 2 11 6 -13 – – 46 pts

Best GBR:

12th GBR Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris -33 17 11 5 1 10 1 21 – – 66 pts

ILCA7 Men- Leaders after 4 races (138 entries)

1st GBR Michael Beckett -3 1 3 2 – – 6 pts

2nd CYP Pavlos Kontides 4 2 -19 1 – – 7 pts

3rd GER Philipp Buhl 3 -17 6 1 – – 10 pts

ILCA6 Women- Leaders after races (109 entries)

1st HUN Maria Erdi 5 1 3 -7 – – 9 pts

2nd ITA Carolina Albano 4 2 4 -22 – – 10 pts

3rd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 2 -12 8 3 – – 13 pts

Best GBR

11th GBR Hannah Snellgrove -28 3 22 2 – – 27 pts

iQFOiL Men- Leaders after 8 races, 1 Discard (93 entries)

1st NED Luuc van Opzeeland 1 5 1 3 -6 1 3 -21 – – 14 pts

2nd ITA Nicolo Renna -15 3 3 5 -9 5 1 1 – – 18 pts

3rd GER Sebastian Kordel 10.3 3 1 1 4 -31 -25 1 – – 20.3 pts

Best GBR:

19th GBR Andy Brown -33 5 7 5 -19 7 11 15 – – 50 pts

iQFOiL Women- Leaders after 5 races, 1 Discard (88 entries)

1st GER Sebastian Kordel -35 3 1 1 – – 5 pts

1st GBR Emma Wilson -4 3 2 1 2 – – 8 pts

2nd FRA Helene Noesmoen 5 -7 3 1 1 – – 10 pts

3rd CHN Zheng Yan 1 5 4 -8 1 – – 11 pts

Kite Men- Leaders after 8 races, 1 Discard (84 entries)

1st SGP Maximilian Maeder 1 1 1 -2 -2 1 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd SLO Toni Vodisek 1 1 1 -3 -4 1 1 2 – – 7 pts

3rd FRA Axel Mazella -16 1 1 -4 2 3 2 -1 – – 10 pts

Best GBR

13th GBR Connor Bainbridge -14 3 4 2 5 7 -11 3 – – 24 pts

Kite Women- Leaders after 8 races, 1 Discard (53 entries)

1st FRA Lauriane Nolot -7 1 1 2 -28 1 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd GBR Eleanor Aldridge -13 -28 2 2 2 1 2 1 – – 10 pts

3rd GBR Lily Young -28 2 2 1 2 -28 2 3 – – 12 pts