2023 World Championships – Day 4 Kites and Boards in the action

Day 4 of racing at the 2023 World Championships at The Hague, Holland, and all ten classes have now started their qualification series.

The 49er and 49erFX have completed their qualification Sunday and the top 25 will form the Gold fleet for the final series starting Tuesday.

For Britain making the cut are: In the 49er James Peters and Fynn Sterritt in 9th and Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes 16th. Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne just miss the cut by three points in 26th place.

In the 49erFX, Freya Black and Saskia Tidey in 4th are the only Brits to make the Gold fleet.

The Nacra 17 finished their qualification series and the top 25 raced in their Gold fleet.

After three more races Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti(ITA) keep their lead but did not win a single race.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet in 2nd place won the first race, Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwe (NED) the second and Emil Jarudd and Hanna Jonsson (SWE) the third.

Starting Monday were the Formula Kite with Maximilian Maeder (SGP) leading tied on three points with Toni Vodisek (SLO) after four races.

In the women’s Kite, Daniela Moroz (USA) has a six point lead from Alina Kornelli (AUT) with Maggie Eillen Pescetto (ITA in third place.

For Britain, Madeleine Anderson is 8th in the women and Connor Bainbridge 7th in the men.

And finally the iQFOiL boards join the rest of the fleets . . . Sebastian Kordel (GER) leads the men, tied on 5 pts with Luuc van Opzeeland (NED).

The women will race Tuesday.

Also shifted to Tuesday are the men’s ILCA7

Day 4 – 2023 World Championships – Leaders and GBR:

Nacra17 Mixed – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (49 entries)

1st ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 9 -12 5 – – 24 pts

2nd GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet 3 2 2 3 3 1 3 5 5 1 -20 4 – – 32 pts

3rd SWE Emil Jarudd and Hanna Jonsson 2 7 3 4 6 4 6 1 -17 2 7 1 – – 43 pts

iQFOiL Men- Leaders after 4 races, 1 Discard (93 entries)

1st GER Sebastian Kordel -35 3 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd NED Luuc van Opzeeland 1 -5 1 3 – – 5 pts

3rd FRA Thomas Goyard 3 -9 3 3 – – 9 pts

Best GBR:

12th GBR Andy Brown -35 5 7 5 – – 17 pts

ILCA 6 Women- Leaders after 4 races, 1 Discard (109 entries)

1st HUN Maria Erdi 5 1 3 -7 – – 9 pts

2nd ITA Carolina Albano 4 2 4 -22 – – 10 pts

3rd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 2 -12 8 3 – – 13 pts

Best GBR

11th GBR Hannah Snellgrove -28 3 22 2 – – 27 pts

470 Mixed- Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (64 entries)

1st JPN Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka 1 4 1 -6 3 – – 9 pts

2nd JPN Tetsuya Isozaki and Yurie Seki 6 8 -12 1 2 – – 17 pts

3rd GER Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort -18 9 1 5 3 – – 18 pts

Best GBR

13th GBR Charlotte Leigh and Ryan Orr -26 1 6 13 12 – – 32 pts

16th GBR Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris -33 17 11 5 1 – – 34 pts

Kite Men- Leaders after 4 races, 1 Discard (84 entries)

1st SGP Maximilian Maeder 1 1 1 -2 – – 3 pts

2nd SLO Toni Vodisek 1 1 1 -3 – – 3 pts

3rd ITA Riccardo Pianosi 1 -4 2 1 – – 4 pts

Best GBR:

7th GBR Connor Bainbridge -14 3 4 2 – – 9 pts

Kite Women- Leaders after 3 races, 1 Discard (53 entries)

1st USA Daniela Moroz 1 1 8 – – 10 pts

2nd AUT Alina Kornelli 4 9 3 – – 16 pts

3rd ITA Maggie Eillen Pescetto 3 7 7 – – 17 pts

Best GBR

8th GBR Madeleine Anderson 19 6 1 – – 26 pts

9th GBR Lily Young 28 DNF 2 2 – – 32 pts