44CUP Cowes World Championship – Charisma defend their title at Cowes

Nico Poons, tactician Hamish Pepper and the crew of Charisma defended their World Championship title at Cowes.

Unlike the title they won last year in Portorož, Slovenia in ultra-light conditions, this time, the latter part of the regatta was held in 20 knot winds, more typically ‘Charisma conditions’ which contributed to their victory with a race to spare.

In addition to Poons and Hamish Pepper, the Charisma crew comprised Chris Hosking, Ross Halcrow, Dimitri Simmons, Ryan Godfrey, Robin Jacobs, Flavia Tomiselli and Ivan Peute. Their coach is American Morgan Reeser with the local experience for this regatta from David Howlett.



In the final race Chris Bake’s Team Aqua, the day one leader, finally came good to win the race and claim second overall.

Team Nika of Vladimir Prosikhin finished second, and after Hugues Lepic’s Aleph Racing finished fifth behind Christian Zuerrer’s Black Star Sailing Team and Torbjörn Törnqvist’s Artemis Racing, was able to claim third overall.

The 44Cup moves to Alcaidesa Marina next to Gibraltar for the penultimate event of the season, over 18-22 October.

2023 44CUP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RANKING 2023 (After 13 races)

1. 🇲🇨 Charisma – 4 2 2 4 8 2 6 2 1 1 1 3 10DNS – 46

2. 🇬🇧 Team Aqua – 1 1 4 8 1 7 8 4 3 2 4 7 1 -51

3. 🇲🇨 Team Nika – 7 3 1 2 4 5 5 1 4 5 5 8 2 – 52

4. 🇫🇷 Aleph Racing – 2 5 6 3 2 6 1 7 2 4 8 1 5 (2) – 54

5. 🇸🇮 Team Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860 – 6 7 7 5 5 3 3 3 5 3 3 5 6 – 61

6. 🇬🇧 Peninsula Racing – 3 4 5 7 7 1 7 5 6 8 2 2 7 – 64

7. 🇨🇭 Black Star Sailing Team – 5 6 3 6 6 4 2 8 7 6 7 6 3 – 69

8. 🇸🇪 Artemis Racing – 8 9 8 1 3 8 4 6 8 7 6 4 4 – 76

9. 🇬🇧 Bullet – 9 8 9 9 9 9 10DNF 9 9 10DNF 9 10DNF 10DNF – 120